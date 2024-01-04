Joe Jonas’ rumored girlfriend Stormi Bree: Who is she?

Joe Jonas seems to be giving love a second chance with a new mystery woman. The singer made headlines after being photographed accompanied by his travel partner Stormi Bree at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The pair were spotted on Wednesday, January 3, following his controversial divorce from actress Sophie Turner. And while online users seem to think that the singer is ready to date again, the musician has yet to confirm or deny the rumors.

Joe’s new rumored girlfriend, Stormi Bree, is a Tennessee native. She received the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA in 2009 and went on to become a model and actress.

Bree participated in season 10 of American Idol back in 2011 and had a role on the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine in 2015.

She is also a mom to a daughter Gravity Blue Smith. The model welcomed her first child in 2017 with model Lucky Blue Smith. “Welcome to the world little angel, the most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of,” she wrote on social media in 2017.

The new couple have some things in common, including their parenting journey. However, details about how they met are still under wraps, as the singer and the model don’t follow each other on social media, and are not known to have friends in common.

After being photographed together in Mexico fans have started to speculate about the nature of their relationship, including a potential friendship or romance.