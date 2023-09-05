Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner: Prenup and custody details

Joe Jonas has made his divorce from Sophie Turner official following rumors about their relationship struggles over the weekend. The singer has filed for divorce, as new documents acquired by TMZ prove.

The actress and the musician have been having troubles in their 3-year marriage for nearly six months, as revealed by a close source to the pair. The divorce documents reveal that Joe wants joint custody of their 2 daughters, 3-year-old Willa, and their 1-year-old baby.

Joe had seemingly denied divorce rumors after taking the stage over the weekend and wearing his wedding ring. He also posted a photo wearing the ring, making followers confused, as it had been revealed that he was on the market for a divorce lawyer. Following the speculation, Joe confirmed that the rumors were true after filing for divorce in Florida, being represented by Tom Sasser, best known for handling Tiger Woods’ divorce.

According to The Blast, the couple had signed a prenup agreement as they are both known to be successful stars. Joe will be keeping all royalties and earnings from his music career, while Sophie will be keeping all residuals and earnings from her acting career, including the HBO series ‘Game of Thrones.’

The pair also share homes in Miami, Los Angeles, and the U.K. However, the only property that will be split will be their current marital home, and the rest will be kept by whoever purchased it.

TMZ had reported that Joe was taking care of their two kids during the last 3 months, while Sophie was working on a project, meaning that the singer could ask for more than 50% physical custody.