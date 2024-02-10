Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Cameron Diaz, North West, Joe Jonas, and more

The weekend is here, and it’s time to unwind. Your favorite celebrities are on TikTok creating hilarious and entertaining content for their fans, gaining millions of views and likes. Check out our weekly round of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. From Joe Jonas to Penelope Disick, let’s have some fun.

1. Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas shows off Nick’s impressive sandwich making skills. The youngest Jonas brother may be the best chef in the family by the look of his work.

2. Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz shares her favorite nacho recipe just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

@camerondiaz In case you need any snack ideas for this upcoming weekend🏈, I’m re-sharing my favorite nacho recipe😍Rotisserie Chicken Nachos with Organic Veggies (zucchini, corn, avocado, etc!)🥑🌽 These nachos are perfect for a crowd—they have plenty of organic veggies, plus they use a rotisserie chicken to save you time. The best part? It all comes together on one sheet pan. Easiest party snack ever. I paired this with Avaline’s White Blend because the wine is crisp, dry, and the citrus notes in the dish are perfect with the wine’s acidity. Full recipe and white blend on drinkavaline.com. Cheers! ♬ original sound - Cameron Diaz

3. North West

North West shows off her impressive basketball skills! The 10 year-old is proving she can rap, paint, do makeup, and ball!

4. Becky G

Becky G shares some of her favorite glute exercises, leaving fans inspired in the comments.

5. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande celebrates a billion streams on Spotify.

@arianagrande thank you so much @Spotify for this incredible honor and celebration ! filming this little episode was such a sweet little commemoration and gratitude meltdown, if you will !!!!! i wasn’t expecting to get emotional but it really, truly hit me! you aren’t just listeners but you are people that i feel so held by and appreciate deeply. we’ve got each other. here’s to so many more memories together… starting with Eternal Sunshine ! ♡ love you so so so very much part 1 of 3 #billionsclub ♬ original sound - arianagrande

6. Penelope Disick

Penelope and Reign Disick make a video with a confused looking Kourtney Kardashian

7. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel gushes over her water bottle.

@jessbiel There are literally no words when it comes to this bottle… ♬ original sound - Jessica Biel

8. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber shows off her fresh face and huge wedding ring while having fun with her phone’s zoom feature.

9. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake clutches his pearls after getting a compliment about his cardigan.

10. Megan Thee Stallion

Meg Thee Stallion celebrates Aquarius season with a spicy video. The video has fans asking her to drop a rock song.