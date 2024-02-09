New Music Friday: Jennifer Lopez, Usher, Danny Ocean, and more

It’s Friday which means we have a round up new music. From A-list names to rising stars, get your playlist ready and check out this week’s hottest drops from a variety of genres.

1. Camilo, Evaluna Montaner - PLIS

Camilo and Evaluna Montaner are full of surprises this year. The couple announced last week they are expecting their second child, and a few days later comes the release of their new track, “PLIS.” Camilo also released two other tracks titled “Gordo,” and “No Se Vale.” “When I was little, I always listened to Sonora Matancera, La Fania, and La Sonora Ponceña. As I grew up, I started listening to Juan Luis Guerra and Grupo Niche, which were immense references throughout my life, along with Joe Arroyo, a Colombian icon, among many other artists who marked my childhood and youth with tropical sounds from our region. I wanted to fulfill this musical idea of recording in one go and live with the whole ensemble, which turned out to be 17 musicians playing at the same time while recording audio and video,” Camilo said in a press release.

2. Jennifer Lopez - This Is Me...Now

Jennifer Lopez drops the second track from her upcoming album “This Is Me... Now” out February 16, 2024. She performed the title track, “This Is Me...Now,” at her Saturday Night Live performance to the delight of her loyal fans. It has an old school R&B vibe with a pop sound.

3. Danny Ocean - AMOR

Venezuelan singer-songwriter Danny Ocean surprises fans with two new tracks all about love: “AMOR” and “MEDIO FRIENDS.” Ocean said AMOR was written about four years ago, “It’s basically, as the title suggests, a song about LOVE. I think the way I was narrating the song was simply asking for love to myself in the mirror, beyond asking for love from someone else; it’s basically based on self-love. It’s a song very similar to ‘Volare’; it’s a cousin of ‘Volare’; it has a French, European feeling but the concept of the song is basically asking myself for self-love.”

4. DannyLux - Ciudad Del Sol

Mexican-American rising star DannyLux debuts “Ciudad Del Sol,” the latest track from evoLUXion, the deluxe edition of his album DLUX. The young romantic sings about rekindling a long-distance love as their passionate relationship evolves. The track highlights Danny’s exploration of genres while staying true to his unique sound.

5. Brainstory - Hanging On

Inland empire’s Brainstory release, “Hanging On,” the lead single from their forthcoming album 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙. The band described the tracks visuals as a “trippy, dreamy, psyched out” take on the song where the bands lead vocalist, Kevin is taunted by the muse that birthed the song.

6. USHER - Kissing Strangers

Wish USHER’s Super Bowl LVIII performance two days away, the singer drops his ninth studio album Coming Home. Included in the album is “Kissing Strangers,” and the comments already have fans ready for him to win Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs next year.

7. Buyepongo: Provecho (Echale Ganas)

Los Angeles based Buyepongo pays homage to the hardworking people in their community with, “Provecho (Echale Ganas).” Infused with vibrant cumbia rhythms the band says it serves as both an inspiration and an invitation to hit the dance floor.

8. Ovi, Pailita - Se Cansó

Cuban artist Ovi drops his album “El Asere de Aseres.” With 18 tracks and over 24 collaborations, the album features renowned artists such as Blessd, Polima Westcoast, Ryan Castro, Lit Killah, and many others. “Se Cansó” featuring Pailita, will have you ready to dance.

9. Fabio Capri - 700 Flores

Fabio Caprio, a 21-year-old artist from Phoenix, AZ releases his third single on Interscope after his hit song, ‘Delirio’ reached #1 on Spotify Mexico’s Top 50 “Más Viral” chart. Fabio incorporates Mexican Indie pop with “700 Flores,” a heartbreak romantic ballad. Fabio first gained recognition on Tik Tok where he has gone viral with over 2 million followers.

10. Il Divo - Despacito

Multi-platinum group IL DIVO celebrates their 20th Anniversary with the release of “XX: 20TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM,” available worldwide today. The album, including the first-ever vinyl edition, include their take of the famous track, “Despacito.” The quartet—Urs Bühler (tenor), Sébastien Izambard (tenor), David Miller (tenor), and new member Steven LaBrie (baritone, delivers an unexpected version of the song.