Evaluna and Camilo are expecting their second baby

A few days after celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary, Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry are expecting their second baby, as our sister magazine ¡HOLA! España has exclusively reported. The couple is expecting a new baby in 2024, which will make their daughter Indigo, who is almost two years old, an older sister. The news was announced a few days before their new song, “PLIS,” was released on February 7.

©@evaluna



The singers have decided to expand their family in 2024. ¡HOLA! España has exclusively confirmed the news

The couple is expecting a new baby, but they do not yet know the baby’s gender. Still, the excitement for the latest addition to their family is palpable. The decision to not find out the sex of the baby is not related to the couple’s preferences but rather due to the timing of the pregnancy. According to the magazine, the singer is entering her third month of pregnancy. The Echeverry-Montaner’s baby is estimated to be born in August so that they will have a new baby in their home by summer.

©@evaluna



Evaluna and Índigo

Fans of the stars were suspicious before the couple’s recent baby confirmation, as they had previously teased two important announcements for February 7.

During the video announcement, the couple revealed that they would be releasing a new song as the first announcement while keeping the second announcement a mystery. However, some of their followers suspected the second announcement was about a new pregnancy, and their speculation was correct!

The couple’s fans had doubts about their recent announcement of having a baby. In October 2021, the singers released a song called “Indigo,” where they showed Evaluna with her baby bump. Therefore, when they started talking about their new single, “PLIS,” their followers suspected that the topic might be related to the good news of the arrival of Indigo’s little brother or sister.

The happy announcement comes when Camilo is enjoying great success in his career. He has been nominated for seven awards in the upcoming edition of Premio Lo Nuestro, including the prestigious Artist of the Year award, Song of the Year for his hit track “Ambulance” featuring Camila Cabello, and The Perfect Mix of the Year for “Alaska” with Grupo Firme.

©@camilo



Camilo, Evaluna and Índigo

With so many nominations, Camilo will likely attend the 36th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro on February 22 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, accompanied by his wife, Evaluna.

If she attends the event, we may glimpse her baby bump on the red carpet as she would be in her first trimester of pregnancy. We wish the couple all the best and congratulate them on their happy news.