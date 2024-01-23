Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole welcome their fourth child

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson have just had their fourth child. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist announced the birth of their baby this past Monday, sharing the name of their child.

The parents made their announcement in a joint post on Instagram. The photo shows Michael and Nicole holding on to each other, as the two have a look at their newborn. “Nicole and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16. We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6!”

Michael and Nicole got engaged in 2015, marrying a year later. Now, the parents have four children, called Boomer, 7, Beckett, 12, Maverick, 4, and Nico.

Michael Phelps has discussed his ideal family life

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Phelps opened up about the importance of family life and his desire as a kid to have a big family. "As a kid, I always wanted to have dinner as a family but with my parents separated, that didn't happen often," he said, revealing that the family has dinner every day at 5pm. "I love how we have dinner every night together at the same exact time."

Aside from his achievements as an athlete, Phelps is an important figure in mental health, openly discussing his depression. “My depression and my anxiety is never going to just disappear. I’m never going to be able to snap my fingers and say ‘Go away. Leave me alone.’ It makes me. It is a part of me. It’s always going to be a part of me,” said Phelps to Healthline.

