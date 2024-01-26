Sofia Richie reveals how her dad, Lionel Richie, reacted to her pregnancy

Sofia Richie recently revealed she is having a baby girl with her husband, Elliot Grainge. The couple, who wed in April 2023, kept the news under wraps and then decided to tell their parents, Lionel Richie, Diane Alexander, Lucian Grainge, and Caroline Grainge.

“We went to Elliot’s parents, who live about five minutes away from us,” she told Vogue. “I think I had a box—I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box—and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week.”

The box misleads them before the big reveal. “Everyone was like, ‘Ooooh, Hermes!’ But then they opened it, and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it],” she continued. “That’s how we told all of our parents.”

Sofia said she and her husband loved their reactions because they went from, “‘I’m about to get an expensive present’ to like, ‘I’m about to get a grandchild,’ which was really sweet.”

After the happy couple announced the good news in the fashion magazine, Lionel took to social media to share a snap on his Instagram Stories, adding, “My little girl is having a baby.”

Sofia and Elliot Grainge’s baby will be the musician’s third grandchild. Sofia’s sister, Nicole Richie, has Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, with husband Joel Madden.

How Sofia’s husband, Elliot, reacted

Sofia shared that her husband, Elliot, was very supportive throughout the experience. “[Elliot] is such a sweet guy, he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come.’ When we turned over all three tests at the same time, they were all positive,” Sofia shared with Vogue.

“From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I have been going crazy online,” she says. “I have so many ideas – just cute and girly.” Sofia also said she is saving items to pass down. “I’ve held onto things, and thought, ‘Oh my daughter will have this one day,’” she says. “I have a lot of little bags to pass down. I have a lot in mind.”

How’s Sofia Richie as a mom?

“I want to raise a smart, kind person,” she says. “I really value manners and being polite and being kind to everyone because that was instilled in me at a young age. Being someone’s best friend and helping guide them in life down a certain path. I’m so excited to hold someone’s hand through that, but most of all, to have my lifelong best friend like that.”