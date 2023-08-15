Sofia Richie talked about the bizarre reactions after she suffered black eye: ‘That’s a bad idea’

Sofia Richie opened up about the moment she noticed her incredible power of influence over online users. And while fans of the 24-year-old model are usually obsessed with her incredible style, Sofia was more than surprised when she read some of the reactions when she shared the story of how she suffered an injury after being involved in a wakeboarding accident.

Back in July Sofia shared a photo on social media wearing a sophisticated ensemble, which consisted of a sleeveless salmon Chanel dress, paired with a black purse from the same brand and minimal jewelry. However, it was her black eye that attracted the attention of her fans.

“Wakeboard: 1, Sof: 0,” she wrote at the time, causing mixed reactions on Instagram. “Sofia got a black eye so now I will punch myself in the eye,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Unfollowing immediately,” with someone adding, “Y’all read the caption lol her husband would never.”

Now Sofia is speaking up during a recent interview with Town and Country, sharing her reaction after reading the comment section. “Can you believe that?‘ she said in disbelief. “People were like, “Sofia got a black eye, so I want a black eye.” I was like, “No, no, no! That’s a bad idea.”

Following the controversy Sofia shared a makeup tutorial on TikTok showing how she used her makeup skills to conceal her black eye. “The goal here today is to cover, conceal, brighten, and look natural,” she said to the viewers using a YSL Touche Eclat concealer pen.