Sofia Richie shares romantic moment from her honeymoon: Tropical getaway

Sofia Richie is having the time of her life with her new husband Elliot Grainge. The happy couple have shared some sweet photos from their honeymoon, following their lavish wedding with their closest friends and family members in the South of France.

The pair are keeping the location a secret to avoid paparazzi, however, they did show some of the incredible scenery from the tropical paradise. Sofia and Elliot were all smiles during their recent bike ride, taking a sweet selfie after seemingly spending a day at the beach.

She also shared another pic with Elliot riding his bike surrounded by palm trees. The model wore a floral two-piece bikini and minimal jewelry, while the businessman looked casual with a white button-up shirt and navy blue shorts.

The incredible ceremony took place at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, which was decorated with beautiful white flowers, matching the interior decor. Sofia looked stunning in a Chanel gown with a cross-over neckline, a train, and a veil. The dress was also adorned with a special tribute to the couple, showing their initials and wedding date.

Lionel Riche recently shared the emotional moment when he walked his daughter down the aisle. “She spent the whole time walking down the aisle: ‘I love you dad, I love you dad, I love you dad,’ and I go... ‘You’re killing me. You’re killing me.’ But that’s what a dad wants to hear, and I love Baby Girl so much, and the family was there to root her on.”

“Listen to me, I’ve cried enough,” he said. “Baby Girl got married. When I say that, it’s a great feeling... It was a moment where, yes, I was letting her go, but I was also gaining a family. The family is getting huge right about now, but we are happy.”