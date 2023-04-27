Lionel Richie gets emotional about Sofia Richie’s wedding: ‘I’ve cried enough’

Lionel Richie is opening up about the recent wedding of his daughter Sofia Richie with executive Elliot Grainge. The singer walked his daughter down the aisle over the weekend and revealed how he felt before and after the ceremony in Antibes, France.

“Listen to me, I’ve cried enough,” he said. “Baby Girl got married. When I say that, it’s a great feeling... It was a moment where, yes, I was letting her go, but I was also gaining a family. The family is getting huge right about now, but we are happy.”

The singer shared an emotional moment with his 24-year-old daughter before walking her down the aisle. “She spent the whole time walking down the aisle: ‘I love you dad, I love you dad, I love you dad,’ and I go... ‘You’re killing me. You’re killing me.’ But that’s what a dad wants to hear, and I love Baby Girl so much, and the family was there to root her on.”

Lionel also talked about his relationship with his new son-in-law, as he has known him since he was nine years old. “I know the groom really well. There’s a thing down South we always say: ‘Whos your people?’ Well, I know his people, so it really is a real wonder to see them in love and just as happy as I’ve ever seen my little girl and Elliot.”