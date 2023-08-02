Sofia Richie’s new clothing line inspired by her own style: ‘I feel powerful in what I wear’

Following the popularity of the ‘quiet luxury’ style, credited to Sofia Richie by online users and fashion lovers, the 24-old-model is preparing to launch her own clothing line, inspired by her aesthetic, as she is now seen as a fashion inspiration for a younger generation.

During a new interview with Who What Wear, Sofia revealed that she is currently designing and putting the finishing touches to her clothing line, explaining some of her creative process, and how she was inspired by her sister Nicole Richie.

“I made sure, trying on every single sample, that it embodies the aesthetic that I’ve been wearing. It’s 100% me,” she said to the publication, adding that “the aesthetic is very my vibe.”

“I’ve watched Nicole design for years with House of Harlow, and it has definitely been inspiring for me,” she said referring to Nicole’s clothing line. “I’ve taken notes, and I’ve learned a lot,” explaining that she is “passionate and involved.”

“We started with things in life that inspire us. For me, it was art and music. We built this whole story based on things that inspire us,” she said, revealing that she is co-designing the line.

Sofia also talked about the buzz around the ‘quiet luxury’ style, admitting that she thinks of it as timeless. “Quiet luxury, the term, it sounds really nice, so I’m not knocking it,” she told the outlet. “But [my stylist] Liat Baruch and I started working together properly about three and a half years ago, and when we met, our word was ‘timeless.‘”

“I feel powerful in what I wear,” she added. “I really tuned into myself and asked, What am I wearing when I feel my most powerful self? And that was in more sophisticated, timeless attire.”