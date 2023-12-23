Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Sofia Richie, Rosalia, Cameron Diaz, and more

Happy Friday! The holidays are here and people are getting ready to celebrate. As 2023 comes to an end, celebrities have been in a silly goofy mood on TikTok. From christmas decorations, to cooking lessons, check out our weekly round-up of the best celebrity TiKToks of the week.

1. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton catches her son Phoenix riding dirty.

2. Maluma

Maluma rides a talented horse in his pajamas.

3. Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie shares a hilarious video of her husband Elliot Grainge “trying to fit in” at their friends’ wedding.

4. Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz shares her mushroom crostini recipe.

5. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore shows who she wakes up next to every morning, and they are adorable.

6. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner uses a hilarious but terrifying Justin Bieber face filter while getting her hair done.

7. Rosalia

Rosalia sees what 2024 has in store for her and gets a scary answer.

8. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian fills up an entire fixture with hot cocoa for her kids for elf on a shelf.



9. Will Smith

Will Smith uses an incredible template and proves he is always ready to make fun of himself.

10. Tia Mowry

TIa Mowry shows off her Christmas decorations and dance moves.

