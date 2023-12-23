Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Sofia Richie, Rosalia, Cameron Diaz, and more

Happy Friday! The holidays are here and people are getting ready to celebrate. As 2023 comes to an end, celebrities have been in a silly goofy mood on TikTok. From christmas decorations, to cooking lessons, check out our weekly round-up of the best celebrity TiKToks of the week.
1. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton catches her son Phoenix riding dirty.
@parishilton Caught Phoenix driving before he has his permit!! Thank you @hilton for our new favorite toys 🚗 🏁 #HiltonForTheStay#ParisForTheSlay♬ Ridin' - Chamillionaire
2. Maluma
Maluma rides a talented horse in his pajamas.
@maluma
Ponganle título a este video 🤣🤣 los leo!!♬ sonido original - Juan Luis
3. Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie shares a hilarious video of her husband Elliot Grainge “trying to fit in” at their friends’ wedding.
@sofiarichiegrainge
Heres content of elliot fitting in at our friends wedding♬ original sound - Sofia Richie Grainge
4. Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz shares her mushroom crostini recipe.
@camerondiaz Welcome back to my kitchen!👩🍳 Re-posting an oldie but goodie! A simple & delicious mushroom crostini recipe paired with @Avaline ♬ original sound - Cameron Diaz
5. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore shows who she wakes up next to every morning, and they are adorable.
@drewbarrymore
Good morning from all of us!♬ New Home - Frozen Silence
6. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner uses a hilarious but terrifying Justin Bieber face filter while getting her hair done.
@kyliejenner
this makes me so happy♬ Love Me - Justin Bieber
7. Rosalia
Rosalia sees what 2024 has in store for her and gets a scary answer.
8. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian fills up an entire fixture with hot cocoa for her kids for elf on a shelf.
@kimandnorth
Hot cocoa♬ original sound - rhizi
9. Will Smith
Will Smith uses an incredible template and proves he is always ready to make fun of himself.
@willsmith
Not sure what I was expecting but it wasn’t this hahaha♬ original sound - Will Smith
10. Tia Mowry
TIa Mowry shows off her Christmas decorations and dance moves.
@tiamowry
The holidays hold a special place in my heart, with its unique blend of warmth, yummy aromas, delicious treats, charming decor, and precious family time. It's a combination of wonder and joy, making this time of year magical. Plus, I love decorating my home because I see how much the kids’ eyes light up when the tree is up and decorated. I love being a little “extra” just to see them excited ✨🎄🎁♬ Ariana Grande Last Christmas Showmusik Dance Remix - Showmusik