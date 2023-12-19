2023 TikTok Food Trends: From Odd to Delicious

2024 is less than two weeks away and it’s been a wild year. Social media has been full of viral trends, and on TikTok, food was a huge star. Every day videos amass millions of views, sparking a viral reaction and craving. From odd to delicious, check out 10 food trends that went viral on TikTok this year.

1. Chamoy Pickle

The chamoy pickle has been floating around the app but 2023 was it’s year of greatness. It even allowed people to start their own small business on the app selling kits.

2. Tinned Seafood

In a surprising twist, tinned seafood had many viral moments this year. This Trader Joes tinned muscle recipe had people running to the store.

3. Italian Chopped Sandwich

The Italian chopped sandwich was probably this years most popular sandwich recipe on the app. Videos have over 10+ million views.

4. Crinkle Cake

Pretty desserts are a great place for TikTok. This crinkle cake had a delicious moment this year.

5. Cucumber chili crunch salad

Everyone loves a healthy and unique salad. The cucumber chili crunch salad gave a fun and spicy twist to other viral salads.

6. Ice

It might sound weird, but it was a big year for ice. People ate it in different forms with a spoon, seasonings, and more. It also led to many finding out that they were anemic.

7. Pizza Toast

Hailey Bieber shared a pizza toast recipe that got over 27 million views, sparking a new trend.

8. Big Mac Smashed Tacos

Everyone wants to eat a Big Mac and feel healthy doing it. This viral Big Mac smashed taco recipe had people stoked.

9. Watermelon Fries

Watermelon may taste the same in any shape but these cute watermelon fries were the perfect viral trend for summer.

10. Baked Spaghetti

Easy pasta is bound to go viral on the app. This baked spaghetti was a popular dish.

