2023 TikTok Food Trends: From Odd to Delicious

2024 is less than two weeks away and it’s been a wild year. Social media has been full of viral trends, and on TikTok, food was a huge star. Every day videos amass millions of views, sparking a viral reaction and craving. From odd to delicious, check out 10 food trends that went viral on TikTok this year.
1. Chamoy Pickle
The chamoy pickle has been floating around the app but 2023 was it’s year of greatness. It even allowed people to start their own small business on the app selling kits.
@jeremystoomuch 😋 Your 3rd @ has to try it with you 😋 #chamoypickle#chamoycandy#tiktokshopfallsale#chamoypicklekit#tiktokmademebuyit♬ Los Choukarios - Bellecour
2. Tinned Seafood
In a surprising twist, tinned seafood had many viral moments this year. This Trader Joes tinned muscle recipe had people running to the store.
@babynezza This was 12/10 !!! 🦪🧈🥖 #traderjoes#tinnedfishtok♬ original sound - nezz
3. Italian Chopped Sandwich
The Italian chopped sandwich was probably this years most popular sandwich recipe on the app. Videos have over 10+ million views.
@jbsflavortrain Chopped italian sandwhiches! These are sooooo good and so easy to make! Definitely going to be serving this up all summer long. #sandwhiches#foodie#italiansandwiches#viralfood#viralrecipes2023#foodguy#italiansubs#foodinspo#easymealprep#easylunch#easydinner#easymeals#easyrecipes#mealprep#foodinspo#italianfood#grub#fyp#foodfyp#mealprepfyp♬ That's Amore - Dean Martin
4. Crinkle Cake
Pretty desserts are a great place for TikTok. This crinkle cake had a delicious moment this year.
@maryamzekria Not sure why it took me so long to try this crinkle cake but it was so worth it! And for those who dont like desserts to be too sweet- this one is for you! All you need is phyllo sheets, butter, sweetened condensed milk, and cream. Then top with whatever you like 🤍 #crinklecake#phyllo#dessert#sweet#recipe#viralfood#eat#baking♬ Ruleta - Instrumental - Ultra Beats
5. Cucumber chili crunch salad
Everyone loves a healthy and unique salad. The cucumber chili crunch salad gave a fun and spicy twist to other viral salads.
@aldentediva @rachael_kirkconnell thanks for this one #viraltiktok#saladrecipe#summersalad#viralfood♬ original sound - Tara “T” Ippolito 💜
6. Ice
It might sound weird, but it was a big year for ice. People ate it in different forms with a spoon, seasonings, and more. It also led to many finding out that they were anemic.
@gurlonfyaa Eating thin powdery ice ❄️🤤 #shavedice#iceeating#softice#hardice#powderyice#ice#iceasmr#iceeatingasmr#asmr#crunchyice#crushedice#asmrice#freezerfrost#icelovers#whiteice#dessert#shaveice#icecream#asmriceeating#iceeater#softiceeating#thinice#asmreating#refrozenice#iceeatingvideos#mukbang#icecube#matchaice#mukbangice#eatingice♬ original sound - Ice Queen 👑❄️
7. Pizza Toast
Hailey Bieber shared a pizza toast recipe that got over 27 million views, sparking a new trend.
@haileybieber
pizza toast just forever hits 🍕♬ Maria Maria (feat. The Product G&B) (sped up) - Santana & sped up + slowed
8. Big Mac Smashed Tacos
Everyone wants to eat a Big Mac and feel healthy doing it. This viral Big Mac smashed taco recipe had people stoked.
@sophseatsmcr " Big Mac " Smashed Tacos 🌮 😮💨 I had to try the viral smashed tacos and let me tell you they didn't disappoint! Honestly tasted unreal 🤤 I've eaten these three days in a row now 🫣😂 Big Mac sauce recipe Mix all below ingredients together 60 g mayo ( 4 tablespoons ) 1 tablespoons pickle juice 1 heaped teaspoon of Finely diced pickle 1 teaspoon of grated onion 1 tablespoon ketchup sauce 1 tablespoon yellow mustard 1/2 teaspoon paprika 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon onion powder Salt to taste #bigmactaco#tacotuesday#quickmeals#mcdonalds#tacos🌮#deliciousfood#foodiedreams#bigmacsauce#tastyfood#tacoreel#burgertaco♬ This Is How We Do It - Montell Jordan
9. Watermelon Fries
Watermelon may taste the same in any shape but these cute watermelon fries were the perfect viral trend for summer.
@kilic_story Watermelon Fries 🍉🍓 #watermelon#watermelonfries#obstsalat#summervibes#picknick#picknickdate#tiktokfood#tiktoktrend♬ The Little Mermaid (Marimba Remix) - Harry Goes Boom!
10. Baked Spaghetti
Easy pasta is bound to go viral on the app. This baked spaghetti was a popular dish.
