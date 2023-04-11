Aba Miami’s Chef CJ Jacobson shares five tips for grilling the perfect kebabs

If you’re a fan of Mediterranean cuisine, you’ve likely enjoyed a kebab or two in your lifetime. These flavorful skewers made with marinated grilled meats and vegetables are a hallmark dish of this region, but to make them taste just right, you need to know some culinary basics. Luckily, HOLA! USA received some insider knowledge courtesy of Aba Miami, a Bal Harbour restaurant specializing in Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

Chef CJ Jacobson, who heads up the kitchen at Aba, shared his best tips for grilling kebabs to perfection. So if you want to impress your guests this summer or spring or simply take your kebab game to the next level, read on to get Chef CJ’s expert advice.

A Grilled Salmon Kebab Dish from Aba Miami

Tips to grill the perfect Kebabs

1. Always wash your hands!

2. Clean your grill with a grill brush - scrub hard! What’s left is carbon, which you can remove by brushing the grates with an oiled cloth.

3. Cook on the grill with two heats - a high heat side and a lower heat side. If you use lump charcoal, shift the coals to one side of the grill. This allows for a high heat side and a ‘cooking through’ or ‘resting’ side.

4. Cook your kebab on the high heat side first for 2 minutes, then flip and leave for another 2 minutes. After, work on some of the uncooked sides - you are looking for caramelization and grill marks. Once achieved, move the kebab to the ‘resting’ side to cook through, about 3-7 minutes, depending on the heat.

5. Once complete, remove your kebab from the grill and enjoy!

And if you want to try out Chef CJ Jacobson’s perfect kebabs after grilling your own at home, there’s no better way to experience them than by visiting Aba Miami located in Collins at Bal Harbour. However, if you’re not in Florida, don’t worry - Aba has two other locations in Chicago, IL, and Austin, TX.

Aba Miami has a beautiful terrace featuring an intimate bar.

Chef CJ’s lighter cooking style combines influences from across the Mediterranean, including Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Greece. Some of their signature dishes include Avocado Hummus with Maine Lobster, Muhammara, Hamachi, House-made Stracciatella, Greek Village Salad, Char-Grilled Lamb Chops, Shawarma Spiced Skirt Steak, and Bougatsa.