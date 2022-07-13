The tastiest portobello mushroom burgers recipe

Burgers are a traditional and popular barbecue food staple. However, portobello mushroom burgers are becoming a popular burger alternative. Portobello mushrooms have a delicious meaty, hardy, and savory flavor. These mushrooms have a texture mimics meat. It is a great burger alternative for anyone who is vegan, vegetarian, or who just wants a meatless option.

Even carnivores will love these burgers! They make for delicious meatless burger options for any barbecue and summer get together, and they are tasty all year round as well. Plus, mushrooms are much cheaper than meat, which is another huge benefit.

Below are two simple ways to make delicious portobello mushroom burgers!

Recipe: Portobello Mushroom Burger

TOTAL TIME: 15 MINS - SERVINGS: 4 - DIFFICULTY: EASY TO MEDIUM

Ingredients:

Olive oil

4 portobello mushroom caps

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground back pepper

4 hamburger buns/buns of choice

Condiments/Toppings according to your liking

Preparation:

Remove the mushroom stems. Cut off the mushroom stems with the tip of your knife, or just twist off and pull off with your hand. Using a damp cloth or paper towel, gently clean any dirt off of the mushrooms and then pat dry. Pour 1 teaspoon of olive oil over each of the portobello mushroom caps, and gently rub all over both sides of the mushrooms. *For the grilling method, coat each portobello mushroom cap with 1 tablespoon of oil instead. Season each portobello mushroom cap with ⅛ teaspoon of salt and ⅛ teaspoon of ground black pepper. *Feel free to add any seasoning(s) of choice.

portobello mushrooms

STOVETOP METHOD: