The tastiest portobello mushroom burgers recipe

Burgers are a traditional and popular barbecue food staple. However, portobello mushroom burgers are becoming a popular burger alternative. Portobello mushrooms have a delicious meaty, hardy, and savory flavor. These mushrooms have a texture mimics meat. It is a great burger alternative for anyone who is vegan, vegetarian, or who just wants a meatless option.
Even carnivores will love these burgers! They make for delicious meatless burger options for any barbecue and summer get together, and they are tasty all year round as well. Plus, mushrooms are much cheaper than meat, which is another huge benefit.
Below are two simple ways to make delicious portobello mushroom burgers!
Recipe: Portobello Mushroom Burger
Ingredients:
- Olive oil
- 4 portobello mushroom caps
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground back pepper
- 4 hamburger buns/buns of choice
- Condiments/Toppings according to your liking
Preparation:
- Remove the mushroom stems. Cut off the mushroom stems with the tip of your knife, or just twist off and pull off with your hand.
- Using a damp cloth or paper towel, gently clean any dirt off of the mushrooms and then pat dry.
- Pour 1 teaspoon of olive oil over each of the portobello mushroom caps, and gently rub all over both sides of the mushrooms. *For the grilling method, coat each portobello mushroom cap with 1 tablespoon of oil instead.
- Season each portobello mushroom cap with ⅛ teaspoon of salt and ⅛ teaspoon of ground black pepper. *Feel free to add any seasoning(s) of choice.
STOVETOP METHOD:
- Heat a pan on medium heat for 30 seconds. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, and heat the oil for 30 seconds. *If cooking 2 portobello mushroom caps at a time, add 4 tablespoons of oil instead.
- Depending on the size of your pan, add 1 to 2 portobello mushroom caps at a time. Add the portobello mushroom cap(s) topside down and cover the pan with the lid. Cook for about 4 to 5 minutes, until the topsides turn golden brown in color and the mushrooms become softened.
- Remove the lid and flip the portobello mushroom caps over, and re-cover the pan with the lid. Cook for another 4 to 5 minutes until the bottom sides turn golden brown in color and become softened.
Note: *If working in batches, you may need to add another 1 to 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the pan for each batch cooked.
GRILLING METHOD:
- Preheat your grill. *Prior to grilling, you can lightly coat a small folded piece of paper towel with olive oil. Using grill tongs, you can gently rub the grill with the paper towel of olive oil, for a mild oil coating.
- Preheat your charcoal grill or indoor grill on medium high heat for several minutes.
- To test if your grill is at the perfect temperature, place your hand several inches from the grill. If after a few seconds, the heat becomes too hot, and you have to remove your hand off of the grill, your grill is at the perfect grilling temperature.
- Depending on the size of your grill, add 2 portobello mushroom caps at a time, or all 4 portobello mushroom caps. Add the portobello mushroom caps topside down. Cook for about 4 to 5 minutes, until the topsides turn golden brown in color and the mushrooms become softened.
- Flip the portobello mushroom caps over and cook for another 4 to 5 minutes, until the bottom sides of the mushrooms turn golden brown in color and become softened.
ASSEMBLE:
- Use any hamburger bun or bun of choice. Try different types of hamburger buns or buns for additional flavor. You can also choose to toast your hamburger buns as well, for a slight toasted flavor and crispy texture. Hamburger Buns: Plain, whole wheat, whole grain, potato buns, pretzel buns, sesame seed buns, etc.
- When done, feel free to top with different condiments and toppings of your choice. Condiments: Ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard/honey mustard, barbecue sauce, any sauce of choice, etc. Toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese (use vegan cheese for a vegan burger), onions (raw or cooked) , peppers (raw or cooked), pickles, avocados, etc..