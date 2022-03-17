Why Anne Hathaway adopted a raw vegan diet for her latest role in Apple TV’s new series

Anne Hathaway went to great lengths to perfect her latest role in Apple TV’s new series WeCrashed, revealing her acting method in a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 39-year-old Hollywood star explained that she wanted to embody the character, and even included a strict eating plan, playing Rebekah Neumann, alongside Jared Leto and America Ferrera. However as a mother, she had to adjust her preparation for the role.

“I don’t really go as immersive as I did before I had kids,” she admitted, “But I did get very into yoga, and I actually really want to thank my teacher who worked with me every single day getting ready to play Rebekah. Rebekah is a very passionate vegan. I was a raw vegan.”

And while the actress first started her vegan journey for the show, she continued the strict diet after filming ended, “I did that thing... so deep in my character, I’m like, ‘I think I’m a vegan now.’ My husband, we have been together for 14 years and he knows me so well, he went, ‘Oh, wonderful.’”

However, she recently started craving meat again, “Three weeks later when I was like, ‘I need a burger,’ he was like, ‘OK,’“ Anne laughed.

The highly anticipated series, which is set to premiere this Friday, is inspired by actual events, and tells the story of WeWork, growing from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its valuation dropped $40 billion.