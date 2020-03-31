Where’s the meat? The vegetarian chili recipe that will keep you coming back for more

Chili is the perfect blend of hearty, meaty and appetizing that we all love to indulge in. From spicy flavor combinations to more mild ones, there is no wrong that can be done to this savory dish — which could be enjoyed as the main dish or a small and robust side. The OG way to enjoy chili has been with different kinds of meats in it, but there are several equally delicious and fulfilling unique ways to eat it (a lot like the recipe we’ve included below). This vegetarian chili bowl from the good folks at American Social in South Florida have shared their unique take on this classic dish, and get this, there’s no meat in it! This receta packs several punches: heat from the jalapeño pepper to the freshness of the veggies to the “meatiness” of the beans and eggplant.

Make it your main dish or a deliciously hearty side

Vegetarian Chili Bowl from American Social (Miami, FL)



Ingredients:

2 tbsp blended oil

½ lb butternut squash, ¾" diced

½ Vidalia onion, diced

1 clove peeled garlic minced

¾ lb zucchini, ¾" diced

¾ lb eggplant, ¾" diced

1 jalapeño pepper, minced

1 red bell pepper, ½" diced

1 tbsp ground dry ancho

1 tbsp ground cumin

½ cup hominy

½ cup rinsed kidney beans

½ cup rinsed black beans

1 cup canned fire roasted tomatoes

¾ cup marinara

1 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

1 tbsp chopped Italian parsley

1 pinch granulated sugar

1 tbsp S+P mix (salt and pepper)

Preparations:

Smoke the eggplant on low for about 10 minutes, then cool and reserve. Bring a large pot to high heat, add blended oil. When hot, add butternut squash and sear to color and season. Once softened, remove butternut squash from the pan and reserve. In the same pot, add onion and garlic and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Season with S+P to taste & add a pinch of sugar. Add smoked eggplant, and stir for 3-5 minutes. Then, add zucchini, red pepper, and jalapeño. Add ancho powder and cumin, sauté on medium/high for about 5 minutes. Add kidney beans, black beans, and hominy season. Stir and let the ingredients mingle. Add tomatoes, marinara sauce, and reserved butternut squash. Stir one last time, remove from pan and cool. Serve and garnish with fresh cilantro and parsley. Top with avocado, sour cream, and any other toppings you may prefer. Enjoy!