This is how you make vegetable bouillon cubes - a great alternative to chicken bouillon

You’re wondering — what is bouillon and what does it do? Bouillon is a sazón that is used to add flavor to broths, meats, stews and much more. The origins of this little cube can be traced back to [either] France or England, where 17th century chefs used this as a way to pack several basic ingredients into one neat little package to use while cooking. Fast forward through time and now you can find versions of bouillon across the globe: bouillon cube in the US and Canada; stock cube in Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa and UK; and broth cube in the Philippines.

Still don’t know what we’re talking about? Have you ever seen one of the Maggie’s caldo de pollo cubitos or those from Knorr? Our mamás and abuelas would always go to these little magical cubitos to add an extra something special to the meal. It’s good to note, that these cubes can sometimes pack on the salt (which is no bueno). Below we’ve provided a recipe that is súper facíl to make with only seven ingredients.

Homemade Vegetable Bouillon Recipe

Ingredients

3 celery stalks, coarsely chopped

1 large carrot, coarsely chopped

1/2 brown onion, coarsely chopped

1 leek, white and light green parts only, sliced

3-4 sprigs of parsley, coarsely chopped

1-2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons sea salt

Preparations

Roughly chop the celery sticks, carrot, onion, leek and parsley -- place all ingredients into a bowl as you go along. Take the bowl with chopped veggies and place into a food processor, begin grinding. Once veggie mixture has been broken down, add salt and EVOO and continue to combine until ingredients are liquified (think more of a salsa in terms of consistency). Take ice tray and pour in the mixture until each slot is neatly packed and then place in freezer (great for long-term use). If you don’t have an ice tray, feel free to use any other container and place in fridge.