This revamped arroz con leche recipe will be your new comfort food favorite

Arroz con leche (or rice pudding) is one of those desserts that transport us back to our niñez (aka childhood) when we watched our abuela cooking up something that we knew would sit yummy in our tummies. There is something communal about sitting down after a meal and topping off something super delicioso made with un arroz con leche cremoso that makes this dish that much more memorable. Whether you’re craving it ‘just because’ or looking to impress la suegra, having a go-to rice pudding recipe is key. Below we’ve included a great twist on a classic recipe.

Arroz con leche (aka rice pudding) is a common dessert for cultures with a rice-heavy diet

Vegan Rice Pudding/Arroz Con Leche Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup of rice

1 ¾ cups of water

3 cups of unsweetened coconut milk 1 ¼ cup of sweetened cream of coconut

1 cinnamon stick

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon of Salt

Preparations

In a saucepan, bring water to boil on medium heat. Once it is boiling, add the rice and then place lid on saucepan. Lower heat to ‘low’ setting and cook for about 12 minutes. Once the 12 minutes have elapsed, remove from heat and allow rice to finish cooking on a cool surface. Steam will finish cooking the rice. Fluff when rice has finished cooking (no longer than 20 minutes). In a separate pan on med to low heat, add the coconut cream, coconut milk, cinnamon stick, vanilla extract and kosher salt. Gently stir until mixture thickens. Once the mixture has thickened, allow to cool for a few minutes and then add to the pre-made rice and stir until combined. Allow for rice and coconut mixture to sit, mix and thicken. Place inside the refrigerator to finish cooling. When you’re ready to serve, top with cinnamon powder or nutmeg powder and serve.