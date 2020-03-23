Ingredients:

- ¼ White Onion, minced

- ½ lb Bella Mushrooms

- ⅔ cup of Chopped Walnuts

- 1 Can Chickpeas, drained & chopped

- 1 Pkg Siete Mild Taco Seasoning

- 1 teaspoon of Tomato Paste

- 1 teaspoon of Apple Cider Vinegar

- 2 teaspoon of Avocado Oil

- ⅔ cup of water

- 1 Jar Siete Mild Cashew Queso

- 1 Bag Siete Grain Free Dip Chip

Preparations:

1 - In a large pan heat avocado oil on medium-high. Saute onions for 5-8 mins until translucent.

2 - Rough chop bella mushrooms. Raise heat to high and add mushrooms. [Note: Make sure pan is large enough so mushrooms are not piled so they don’t sweat.]

3 - Sear mushrooms and add walnuts and chickpeas. Add tomato paste and combine everything, adding water to dilute the tomato paste and coat everything. Reduce heat to medium.

4 - Add Siete Mild Taco Seasoning and apple cider vinegar. Cook everything together for 5-10 mins.

5 - Heat Siete Mild Nacho Cashew Queso over medium heat in a separate pan until hot. Transfer queso over to a serving bowl.

6 - Add some chorizo filling to the center of the bowl of queso. Do not mix together.

7 - Serve with Siete Grain Free Dip Chips.