Ingredients

1 cup of strawberries

½ cup of blueberries

½ cup of raspberries

1 tbsp chia seeds

¼ cup of almond milk

1 entire orange

Preparation

1- Put all the berries inside the fridge until frozen.

2- You can add the entire juice of one orange or add ½ of the juice and ½ of the orange inside the blender.

3- Blend all ingredients until you get a smooth consistency.