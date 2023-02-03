Lauren Sanchez introduces ‘Climate Friendly Friday’ with affordable and easy-to-make hummus

In an effort to spend more time in the kitchen, Lauren Sanchez has decided to share climate-friendly recipes on social media. Using the hashtag “Climate Friendly Friday,” the pilot, journalist, activist, and philanthropist kicked off the virtual series with an affordable and easy-to-make hummus.

“This hummus recipe is simple, delicious, and climate-friendly!” she assured. “It’s the perfect kick off to a new series I’m starting sharing with tips, activities, and simple climate-friendly things you can do to help the planet! I’m calling it #ClimateFriendlyFriday.”

©Lauren Sanchez





According to Sanchez, “Chickpeas are an easy source of plant-based protein and release less greenhouse gasses than many animal proteins. They are also a great crop for restoring and maintaining soil health.”

The recipe

1 can of chickpeas

Garlic

Tahini

½ Lemon

Salt to taste

Olive oil

Method

Blend all the ingredients but the olive oil in a food processor. Serve in a bowl and drizzle the olive oil. Enjoy with veggies.

In September 2022, Sanchez shared a video about the importance of restoring the climate crisis. “Restoring deforested and degraded land is among the most widely accessible, cost-effective solutions in the fight against climate change,” she wrote. “Investing in restoration brings better yields for farmers. Harvests that are more resilient to drought and heat.More jobs. More food security. More economic development. Nowhere does landscape restoration have greater potential than in Africa, where opportunities and needs are the greatest. African countries have set an ambitious target to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 through the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100) and Great Green Wall. That’s why the Bezos Earth Fund is committed to scaling up locally-led restoration in Africa.”

©Lauren Sanchez





As HOLA! USA previously reported, Lauren Sanchez supports many causes. Whether visiting migrant children in newly-built educational spaces in Mexico or empowering female business owners selling goods in the nonprofit, fair trade shop The Little Market, Sanchez always finds ways to give forward, elevate communities and leave her positive mark on the world.

During the 2022 summer, the journalist and philanthropist traveled to Tanzania alongside the Bezos Earth Fund to enjoy the East African country’s wild beauty and support Jeff Bezos’ commitment to donate $10 billion disbursed as grants within the current decade to fighting climate change and protecting nature.