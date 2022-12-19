Quick and simple: how to make arroz moro (or congri)

Depending on where you come from, this iconic dish comes with many names: arroz moro, congri, moros y cristianos — or simply just moro. Regardless of your name for it, there is no denying it’s eternal comfort food status. Whether you pair it with an enticing protein dish (anything ranging from pollo guisado to chuletas de cerdo) to the ever-so-humble huevo frito, you will never have a bad pairing. Check out the recipe below and make your abuelita proud.

©GrosbyGroup



This classic side dish is a staple in every Latinx household

Arroz Moro (or Congri) recipe

TOTAL TIME: 1 Hr - SERVINGS: 8 - DIFFICULTY: MEDIUM

Ingredients

1 ½ cups dried or canned beans (can use either black or red beans)

3 cups long-grain white rice

¼ cup olive oil, for sautéing



2 ½ cups white onion, diced

2 ½ cups green peppers, very small dice

4 garlic cloves, crushed and chopped

½ cup sofrito

½ teaspoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 bay leaf

4 ½ cups chicken stock

Salt and pepper

Preparations