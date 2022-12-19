Quick and simple: how to make arroz moro (or congri)

Depending on where you come from, this iconic dish comes with many names: arroz moro, congri, moros y cristianos — or simply just moro. Regardless of your name for it, there is no denying it’s eternal comfort food status. Whether you pair it with an enticing protein dish (anything ranging from pollo guisado to chuletas de cerdo) to the ever-so-humble huevo frito, you will never have a bad pairing. Check out the recipe below and make your abuelita proud.
Arroz Moro (or Congri) recipe
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups dried or canned beans (can use either black or red beans)
- 3 cups long-grain white rice
- ¼ cup olive oil, for sautéing
- 2 ½ cups white onion, diced
- 2 ½ cups green peppers, very small dice
- 4 garlic cloves, crushed and chopped
- ½ cup sofrito
- ½ teaspoon tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 bay leaf
- 4 ½ cups chicken stock
- Salt and pepper
Preparations
- If using dry beans, submerge them in a large pot with water. Don’t add any salt or pepper to water and bring it to a boil. **if using canned beans, rinse beans thoroughly and set aside. Skip to step three.
- Once boiling, the heat to medium-low. Allow to beans to cook until soft and tender (takes about one hour).
- When dry beans have softened, take rice and rinse until water running through it is clear.
- Begin pre-heating an eight-quart covered stockpot (this allows for food to cook more evenly).
- Once pot is heated, add olive oil and sauté onions and green peppers (cook until onions are translucent and peppers are tender). Add garlic and sofrito to onions and green papers and allow to cook for about one-to-two minutes. Then add tomato paste, pre-cooked beans, oregano, cumin and the bay leaf. Allow to cook for an additional five minutes.
- When base ingredients have cooked thoroughly, add chicken stock and rice. Bring pot to a boil, then reduce the heat and allow to cook for another 20 to 30 minutes (or until water is dry and rice is soft).
- Optional: If you want a bit of crunchy rice, allow for rice to cook on the bottom for a few minutes without stirring. Be mindful not to burn rice.
*recipe was posted by Food Network
