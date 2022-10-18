Vegan, plant-based and meatless dishes are on the rise in Latino communities. Many adopt a vegan and/or plant-based food lifestyle for health/diet reasons, for the environment to be more eco-friendly, or for other ethical reasons. Others just want to add more meatless dishes to their daily meals to decrease meat consumption.

However, growing up with traditional Latin food, which is traditionally heavily meat-based, may make it a bit difficult at first to figure out meatless food options and meal ideas. However, there are actually so many delicious meat replacement options to choose from. Use your traditional Latin seasonings, and other herbs and spices, to create delicious meatless dishes.

Below are five meatless food swaps to create your favorite Latin dishes.