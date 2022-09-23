The power of chocho: This Latin founded brand brings the next big superfood grown in Ecuador

A new superfood is here to change the game. Cultivated by Indigenous farmers for centuries, Chocho is known to have superior benefits, packed with calcium, vitamin E, magnesium, plant fiber, 9/9 essential amino acids, and more protein than any other plant source

Now a native Ecuadorian from a fifth-generation farming family is making Chocho more accessible in the U.S. Founded by Ricky Echanique, Mikuna is introducing this vegan plant protein, which is also gluten-free, dairy-free, and lectin-free, unique to South American regions.

Chocho can be included as an ingredient in many recipes. From smoothies and popsicles, to hamburgers and cheesecakes, Mikuna makes it easier to use this regenerative super protein in multiple meals.

Sourced in the Andean mountains, this plant has been used by Indigenous communities for thousands of years, as a highly functional protein, packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, all nine essential amino acids, and as much calcium per serving as a glass of milk.

The story behind Mikuna started after Ricky struggled with health and digestive issues throughout his twenties, and began to look into better forms of nutritional healing, finding the answer in the powerful ancient protein

And it was his Ecuadorian heritage and personal relationships within the Andean farming community that allowed him to be the exclusive Chocho supplier to the U.S. market, empowering Andean farmers with education, fair trade, and a microloan program to help take their income from cents to dollars.