Fany Gerson, the Latina Chef behind Fan-Fan Doughnuts, the artisanal Doughnut shop taking Brooklyn by storm

Fan-Fan Doughnuts is taking social media and Brooklyn by storm. Having celebrated its second anniversary, this Latina woman-owned artisanal doughnut shop has some of the most delicious and unique flavors you likely won’t encounter anywhere else. Customers and chefs alike can’t get enough of them, posting daily photos of the delicious handmade doughnuts and standing in long lines outside the shop, both of which are testaments that these treats are truly a sensation.

Chef, cookbook author, entrepreneur, and James Beard Award nominee Fany Gerson is the Latina powerhouse behind Fan-Fan Doughnuts. She was born and raised in Mexico, where she attended cooking school before moving to New York and enrolling at The Culinary Institute of America. After finishing her studies at the institute, she interned and worked as a chef and pastry chef in high-end New York City restaurants.

©Courtesy/Chef Gerson





Chef Gerson is inspired and passionate about her heritage, culture and showcasing Mexican flavors. In 2010, she started “Newyorkina,” a business that sells paletas (Mexican-style popsicles). She also has written two Mexican-inspired cookbooks: My Sweet Mexico, a 2011 James Beard nominee for best cookbooks in the Baking and Desserts category, and Paletas, a cookbook of unique Mexican-inspired ice pop recipes. Gerson has also been featured in elite publications such as Saveur Magazine, Fine Cooking, and the New York Times and has had her doughnuts featured in events all over New York City.

©Courtesy



Chef Fany Gerson has published multiple cookbooks

Now, the Latina chef has a local shop that is well regarded and loved! The shop’s unique Latin-inspired doughnuts such as the Mexican Cinnamon, the Guava & Cheese, the Churro & Chocolate and the Yuzu Meringue really stand out against traditional doughnut offerings. They also have Holiday and seasonal unique doughnut flavors, with customers eagerly awaiting Chef Gerson’s new flavor combinations.

“All flavors come from natural fruits. We even make our own sprinkles such as with dragon fruit powder and mango turmeric, and we even make our own Mexican cinnamon that we grind in the shop. All natural.”