5 mouthwatering recipes using authentic Latinx sazón

The Latinx community is loyal to its gastronomy and when it comes to cooking, preserving the authenticity and flavor of the dishes is a must.

Sazón, adobo, and sofrito are staples in every Hispanic household; however, the common brands available are packed with artificial ingredients, MSG, and unnecessary fillers. To break the chain and offer Latinx families all the flavor without the crap, Loisa created the organic versions of the most famous Latin seasoning pair.

The company shared with HOLA! USA five mouthwatering recipes using authentic Latinx sazón.

Sweet & Tangy Plantain Salad by Crystal Rivera (@cookonyournerve)

©Loisa Organic Sazón



Sweet & Tangy Plantain Salad

Ingredients

FOR THE PLANTAINS

2 yellow plantains,* peeled

Olive oil, enough to coat

1/4 tsp Loisa Adobo, per plantain

FOR THE PICKLED ONIONS

2 small red onions, halved then sliced

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 Loisa Bay Leaves

½ tsp Loisa Oregano

¼ tsp Loisa Cumin

½ tsp sugar

Salt and Pepper, to taste

FOR ASSEMBLING

Baked plantains, sliced

2 avocados, diced

½ lb cherry or grape tomatoes halved

Cilantro, chopped, to taste

Pickled onions

Olives or capers (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

For the plantain

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place plantains on a sheet pan and drizzle olive oil over them, spreading the oil evenly around it along with adobo. Bake for 15 minutes on one side and 15 minutes on the other. Set aside.

For the onions

Place all ingredients in a saucepan set under medium heat. Allow it to boil for about 5 minutes, then set aside in a small bowl. I like the onions still to have a tiny bit of crispness to them while remaining a vibrant color. Boil longer for softer.

Assembling

Mix the sweet plantains, tomatoes, avocados, cilantro, and onion mixture. Add in the olives or capers if using. Chill for at least 1-3 hours before serving. If you plan on marinating this salad overnight, add the avocado and tomatoes the next day right before serving. Season with salt and pepper if necessary. Enjoy!

Recipe Note

*Note: For the plantains, I chose slightly blackened ones to assure that they do not lose shape when getting mixed with other ingredients. The blacker, the sweeter, and softer they are. But do you!

Sazón Sweet Potato Fries With Tofu Lime Dip by Cristina Curp (@thecastawaykitchen)

©Loisa Organic Sazón



Sazón Sweet Potato Fries With Tofu Lime Dip

Ingredients

1 lb. Japanese sweet potato

1 lb. jewel sweet potato

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

Half a block extra firm non-GMO tofu, diced

1 1/2 teaspoons Sea Salt, divided

1 teaspoon Loisa Adobo

3 limes, juice of

3 garlic cloves, peeled

2 sprigs of fresh oregano

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons Loisa Sazón

1 tablespoon dried Parsley

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400F. Wash and dry your potatoes and cut them into ¼ inch thick fries. Toss with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and spread out over 2 sheet pans—roast for 30 minutes. While the fries bake, combine the tofu, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon Loisa Adobo, lime juice, water, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, vinegar, oregano, and garlic in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth and creamy. Transfer to a small bowl. In a ramekin, mix the Loisa Sazón, remaining salt, and dried parsley. After the 30-minute mark, use a spatula to transfer the fries to a large bowl—drizzle with one tablespoon olive oil and Sazón mix. Toss well until all the fries are lightly coated. Transfer the seasoned fries back to a sheet pan and bake for another 10 minutes. Serve the fries hot with the Tofu Lime sauce on the side. Extra lime wedges are always welcome.

Hummus Con Adobo by Aymara Lucero (@concernedcook)

©Loisa Organic Sazón



Hummus Con Adobo

Ingredients

1 can of cannellini beans (15 oz) (alt: soaked then cooked!)

1 tsp of Loisa Organic Adobo

1/4 cup tahini

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 Tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp of minced garlic

Directions

In an immersion blender or food processor, place beans, Loisa Organic Adobo, extra virgin olive oil, tahini, lemon juice, and minced garlic. Blend until smooth and creamy. Add water for a thinner consistency. Serve drizzled with a few drops of extra virgin olive oil and accompanied by vegetables, mariquitas plantain chips, or pita chips.

Crispy Sazón Chickpeas by Lisa Project Vegan

©Loisa Organic Sazón



Crispy Sazon Chickpeas

Ingredients

1 cup cooked chickpeas

1 teaspoon sunflower oil (or other neutral oil)

1 teaspoon Loisa Organic Sazón

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the chickpeas in the oil. Coat them well. Sprinkle the Sazón over the chickpeas and mix well to coat the chickpeas thoroughly. You can add a bit more Sazón if you would love. Bake the chickpeas for one hour. Turn the oven off and keep the chickpeas in there until they are completely cool. This ensures that they get super crispy. Eat as a snack on their own or add them to salads.

Loisa Organic Sazón Roasted Almonds

©Loisa Organic Sazón



Loisa Organic Sazón Roasted Almonds

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F Mix 2 cups almonds with 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil and 2 tablespoons Loisa Organic Sazón in a bowl, then transfer to baking pan (recommended size 13 x 9 inches) Bake for about 10-15 minutes or until almonds is roasted, stirring almonds in pan about once every 5 minutes. And that’s it!