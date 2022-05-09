Lauren Sánchez praised female business owners and asked people to support fair trade shops

Lauren Sánchez is using her platform to empower female business owners. The media personality highlighted the importance of supporting fair trade shops. “So honored to support the @littlemarket with these incredible women. When you empower mothers, you empower future generations,” she wrote on social media.

“@thelittlemarket is a nonprofit, fair trade shop dedicated to supporting dignified income opportunities for women and other underserved communities all around the world. For Mother’s Day please consider making a donation of any amount. Also, check out their website to shop and learn more. We are so grateful for your support!” she concluded.

According to the annual report by The Little Market, in 2021, the nonprofit provided “231,773 hours of dignified work for more than 65 artisan and producer groups in 25 countries and sovereign states around the world.”

The Little Market is dedicated to the economic self-sufficiency of women and other underserved communities locally, nationally, and globally by supporting dignified income opportunities. The platform informed that their ultimate goal is to “break the cycle of poverty and create a brighter, more sustainable future for artisans, families, and communities.”