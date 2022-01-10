‘Jefa In Training’ is the business startup toolkit every Latina needs to become a successful entrepreneur

We are only ten days into 2022, and great books are showering! Submerge yourself in the only “Spanglish” business-launching book Jefa In Training, the Business Startup Toolkit for Entrepreneurial and Creative Women.
Penned by Queens-born and bred author, business development coach, and socialpreneur Ashley K. Stoyanov Ojeda, the book, which is already #1 on Amazon’s Newly Releases, fosters the next generation of Latina owned businesses through lessons, anecdotes, worksheets, templates, and quotes.
Jefa In Training is currently available for pre-order and will hit bookstores across the country on February 15th.
Although Latina entrepreneurs make up one of the fastest-growing entrepreneurial segments in the U.S., unfortunately, they are given very few resources to succeed. Therefore, Ashley used her entrepreneurship journey as inspiration and decided to break the business development process down while confronting imposter syndrome and sharing the tools that women need to build a foundation for their creative or entrepreneurial project.
Besides becoming the newest hada madrina (fairy godmother) of business for emerging Latina creatives and entrepreneurs, the author also found a great support system in actress and entrepreneur Eva Longoria; Cafe con Libros owner, Kalima DeSuze; entrepreneur and angel investor, Beatriz Acevedo, and three-time Daytime Emmy award-winner, Gaby Natale.
“Jefa in Training is a much-needed guide for all of us who need a blueprint to becoming a successful entrepreneur. Not only does this book provide the tools, but it provides the inspiration we all need to make that first step! Bravo Hermana!” said Eva Longoria, actress and founder of Casa del Sol Tequila.
Jefas In Training will also feature Latina founders and executives, including:
- Marivette Navarrete of The Mujerista
- Daniella Alvarez of The Bonita Project
- Ana Flores of WeAllGrow Latina;
- Julissa Prado of RizosCurls;
- Lila Miller of Bonita Semana, and more!
Eva Longoria wows us with her latest look: ‘Pants optional’ [PHOTOS]
Complexion Correction: Urban Skin Rx’s founder debunks lasers, retinol and chemicals peel
Adrienne Bailon takes us back to when she was 16 scouted by Ricky Martin and talks ‘All Things Adrienne’
Inside find:
- Colorful worksheets to track your process
- Guest tips + stories from successful women in Latinx companies
- Inspiring Latinx affirmations to keep you motivated and grounded
- Information on acquiring clients, building a community, securing press and partnerships, paying taxes, and more!