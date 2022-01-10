‘Jefa In Training’ is the business startup toolkit every Latina needs to become a successful entrepreneur

We are only ten days into 2022, and great books are showering! Submerge yourself in the only “Spanglish” business-launching book Jefa In Training, the Business Startup Toolkit for Entrepreneurial and Creative Women.

Penned by Queens-born and bred author, business development coach, and socialpreneur Ashley K. Stoyanov Ojeda, the book, which is already #1 on Amazon’s Newly Releases, fosters the next generation of Latina owned businesses through lessons, anecdotes, worksheets, templates, and quotes.

Jefa In Training is currently available for pre-order and will hit bookstores across the country on February 15th.

Although Latina entrepreneurs make up one of the fastest-growing entrepreneurial segments in the U.S., unfortunately, they are given very few resources to succeed. Therefore, Ashley used her entrepreneurship journey as inspiration and decided to break the business development process down while confronting imposter syndrome and sharing the tools that women need to build a foundation for their creative or entrepreneurial project.

Besides becoming the newest hada madrina (fairy godmother) of business for emerging Latina creatives and entrepreneurs, the author also found a great support system in actress and entrepreneur Eva Longoria; Cafe con Libros owner, Kalima DeSuze; entrepreneur and angel investor, Beatriz Acevedo, and three-time Daytime Emmy award-winner, Gaby Natale.

“Jefa in Training is a much-needed guide for all of us who need a blueprint to becoming a successful entrepreneur. Not only does this book provide the tools, but it provides the inspiration we all need to make that first step! Bravo Hermana!” said Eva Longoria, actress and founder of Casa del Sol Tequila.

©Agencies



Jefas In Training will also feature Latina founders and executives, including: