There is no denying that Eva Longoria just keeps looking better and better as the years go by. The actress often mentions how she takes time out to take care of herself and works out to live a lifestyle that allows her to look amazing and live life to the fullest.

The ‘Desperate Housewife’ star, recently launched a Tequila brand, Casa Del Sol, and during this year’s Art Basel 2021, she hosted a launch party for it. Eva looked stunning and fashionable promoting her brand and pouring drinks while in Miami.

She wore a completely black outfit that consisted of a black bodysuit, matching blazer, sheer and almost invisible pants and platforms. In her instagram, she posted a photo and labeled it “pants optional.” In another post she said: “Bartending my way through Basel! So much fun at our @casadelsoltequila event last night! 🖤”