Eva Longoria posts her favorite #tbt pic from a pink photoshoot for Desperate Housewives

Let’s face it, we all love throwbacks and sometimes our nostalgia is so strong we can’t wait until Thursday. Latina Powerhouse Eva Longoria just experienced that. Today, the latina actress took to her Instagram to share her favorite photoshoot pic from her past ABC TV series, Desperate Housewives.

In the photo, she is posing with her co-stars: Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, and Nicollette Sheridan. The photoshoot was entirely styled in pink, from the walls, carpets, props like the vaccum to the sexy fashion worn by the main stars of the show, who all looked gorgeous in pink and white.



While Eva took a few minutes to be nostalgic, the star has been quite busy lately from launching her own brand of tequila, Casa Del Sol, to her directorial debut for upcoming biopic film titled Flamin’ Hot...about the inventor of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Richard Montañez. And inbetween that, she finds time dazzle at Galas.

We all agree the pink photoshoot was epic and cute, however, our favorite photo of the cast of Desperate Houseswives is actually, all them in stunning and glamorous passionate red dresses using our HOLA! brand color!

The TV show Desperate Housewives aired for 8 seasons on from 2004 to 2012 and according to wikipedia, it had a total of 180 episodes, so we understand why Eva is reminiscing to those times. It was a significant period in the actresses life, plus it was a hit!