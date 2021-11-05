Eva Longoria talks about her brand of tequila with James Corden

Eva Longoria was a guest on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” where she talked about her career, Mexican weddings, and her love of tequila.

Longoria was a guest of James Corden’s show alongside JB Smoove. In a clip that she shared on her Instagram, she talks about her journey with tequila. It all started with the pandemic. “I drank,” she said. “I’m a big wino. I love wine and then in lockdown I was like ‘I can’t have it this much, let me try some spirits.’ And I thought of Chelsea Handler, who drinks, and I was like ‘I’m gonna do what she’s doing.’”

Longoria then explained that tequila has no calories, prompting Corden to say, “Zero calories, maximum fun.” She talked a bit about her brand, “Casa del Sol.” “It’s a really beautiful tequila, it tastes so good.” Aside from the great tequila they make and the care they’ve put into it, Longoria highlights the fact that her company is female-driven. “There’s a lot of women in key positions that are not normally recognized in the tequila world.”

Made in Jalisco, “Casa del Sol” tequila was launched this September. When speaking with the magazine Food & Wine, Longoria explained why she and her partners decided to launch the brand. “When creating Casa Del Sol, we wanted to deliver a brand that was set apart from the rest. From the liquid to the legacy, we took the time to develop an ultra-premium tequila focusing on authenticity and a distinct flavor profile,” she said. The company was developed alongside Alejandra Pelayo, the goddaughter of Francisco Alcaraz, creator of the tequila brand “Patrón,” and Mariana Padilla, daughter of Francisco Padilla, the cultural ambassador of Jalisco. Clearly, the intention behind the making of “Casa del Sol” went beyond money; these women wanted to make tequila that would honor their heritage.