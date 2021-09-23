Eva Longoria reveals why her new ultra-premium tequila Casa Del Sol is disrupting the game

Eva Longoria is the latest celebrity in launching a tequila brand, but don’t get it twisted! The Mexican-American actress, producer, director, and activist is offering luxury sipping inspired by the magic of the golden hour and Mayahuel, the Aztec goddess of agave.

Casa del Sol, which translates to “house of the sun,” is a singular spirit made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from rich clay soil in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

©Casa del Sol GALLERY





According to Longoria, the brand taps talent with authentic Mexican roots, including Alejandra Pelayo, Casa Del Sol’s head of production, protégé, and goddaughter of the late Francisco Alcaraz, tequila pioneer and master distiller, known for being the creator of Patrón.

The star is also working hand to hand with Mariana Padilla, a Mexican-based artisan and daughter of Paco Padilla, cultural ambassador of Jalisco, bringing generations of culture and artistic heritage.

©Casa del Sol GALLERY





“Legacy and authenticity are huge components of Casa Del Sol, and it was important for us to pay homage to the past through every facet of the brand, including our logo, which is visibly inspired by Mayahuel, ‘The Goddess of Tequila’,” says Padilla.

“Our long-standing Mexican roots, rich heritage, and distinct aging process have paved the way for the future, helping to create a brand unlike others in the space,” Pelayo added.

In an interview with HOLA! USA, the Latina Powerhouse 2021 and busy mom shared more details about her spirit and why her new ultra-premium tequila Casa Del Sol disrupted the game.

©Casa del Sol GALLERY





“Well, I think it‘s one of the few tequila brands today that has authentic Mexican roots,” Longoria told us. “I like using every chance I get to celebrate my Mexican roots and any strong female influence. So I’m proud to be the co-founder of a brand that really not only has a distinct flavor but is rooted in tradition and culture. The tequila making traditions which, obviously, are from Mexico.”