Eva Longoria reveals why her new ultra-premium tequila Casa Del Sol is disrupting the game

Eva Longoria is the latest celebrity in launching a tequila brand, but don’t get it twisted! The Mexican-American actress, producer, director, and activist is offering luxury sipping inspired by the magic of the golden hour and Mayahuel, the Aztec goddess of agave.
Casa del Sol, which translates to “house of the sun,” is a singular spirit made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from rich clay soil in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.
According to Longoria, the brand taps talent with authentic Mexican roots, including Alejandra Pelayo, Casa Del Sol’s head of production, protégé, and goddaughter of the late Francisco Alcaraz, tequila pioneer and master distiller, known for being the creator of Patrón.
The star is also working hand to hand with Mariana Padilla, a Mexican-based artisan and daughter of Paco Padilla, cultural ambassador of Jalisco, bringing generations of culture and artistic heritage.
“Legacy and authenticity are huge components of Casa Del Sol, and it was important for us to pay homage to the past through every facet of the brand, including our logo, which is visibly inspired by Mayahuel, ‘The Goddess of Tequila’,” says Padilla.
“Our long-standing Mexican roots, rich heritage, and distinct aging process have paved the way for the future, helping to create a brand unlike others in the space,” Pelayo added.
In an interview with HOLA! USA, the Latina Powerhouse 2021 and busy mom shared more details about her spirit and why her new ultra-premium tequila Casa Del Sol disrupted the game.
“Well, I think it‘s one of the few tequila brands today that has authentic Mexican roots,” Longoria told us. “I like using every chance I get to celebrate my Mexican roots and any strong female influence. So I’m proud to be the co-founder of a brand that really not only has a distinct flavor but is rooted in tradition and culture. The tequila making traditions which, obviously, are from Mexico.”
Although her team isn’t solely women, Eva is proud to be surrounded by the fantastic female figures lending their talent and pouring their passion into Casa del Sol. “I love lifting and highlighting the voices of the women who play a very pivotal role in our team,” she said. “Because I like to encourage others, others in the space to do so, and so I think that’s what kind of sets us apart. Behind the scenes, I think, just about 8% of tequila producers are women,” Eva reveals, noting that “it’s still a very male-dominated industry.”
“To be able to celebrate these women who are really kicking down the doors and high scoring. I’m here for it, and I’m here for them,” she noted.
For the actress, the authentic connection to Mexico and her long-standing roots has inspired her. “My mission is to lift these voices and celebrate that Mexican heritage,” she emphasizes.
Casa del Sol sources its ingredients from Jalisco, a western Mexican state fringing the Pacific Ocean, known for mariachi music and tequila. Eva, who just wrapped directing her first feature film, also got ready to visit the distillery where the spirit is created. “We’re very proud to partner with a 100% Mexican-owned third-generation distillery, with a female CEO,” the businesswoman said. “They produce a couple of other brands, but Casa Del Sol is really articulate and made from the rich clay soil in Jalisco. The agave isn’t watered artificially; the rain waters them. We use agave fiber to heat our autoclaves that cook the piñas rather than gas. So that’s super traditional,” she explains.
“There’s just so many things that I’m so proud of. You have to be authentic in this process and have that natural traditional, environmentally certified way to make this tequila,” Longoria said.
According to Eva, the name and the bottle design “it’s all about bringing out the goddess in you,” and Mariana was really involved in the creative process.
For Longoria, Casa del Sol has been an eye and palette-opening experience. The actress told HOLA! USA that this is the first time she has “tasted a tequila that you can really [understand what is made of].”
“I was like, ‘oh my god, this tastes like vanilla. I can smell a little tobacco. Oh, it smells sweet. It‘s creamy’ — like I never tasted tequila like that, Casa Del Sol really awakened the type palette that [other] tequila never has. So for me, it was a super eye-opening process,” she said. Longoria also said she learned that “the best way to taste tequila is in a champagne glass.”
Casa Del Sol offers three distinctive sipping tequilas – Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo.
- Blanco: Best Sipped with Sun
Blanco was crafted to deliver the pure essence of agave with its smooth and complex body. Complete with pleasant hints of fresh agave and mint and warmed by spice notes and caramel green apple.
- Reposado: Best Sipped at Sundown
Reposado rests for a minimum of four months in Select French Oak and Cognac barrels handcrafted with French Limousin Oak. The woody aroma evokes soft vanilla with hints of raisin and sweet tobacco. To taste, it has notes of wild honey, raisin, and butterscotch.
- Añejo: Best Sipped at Sunset
This masterfully crafted Tequila is matured for more than 14 months in the same barrel aging process. It is elegant, sweet, and indulgent on the nose, with notes of dark cacao, dried fruit, toasted oak, and vanilla. With each sip, it tastes toffee, apricot, oak, and chestnut.