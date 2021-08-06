Alcohol comes in many different potencies, strengths, and flavors and is believed to have been consumed by human ancestors about 10 million years ago before modern humans began brewing it. While they all have their time and place, tomorrow, August 7th, is National Beer Day in the United States! It marks the day that the Cullen–Harrison Act was enacted after having been signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on March 22, 1933. After years of prohibition in the United States since 1920, the Cullen–Harrison Act legalized beer with an alcohol content of 3.2% (by weight) and wine of similarly low alcohol content, thought to be too low to be intoxicating. It became effective on April 7, 1933. After signing the legislation, Roosevelt made his famous quote, “I think this would be a good time for a beer.” Since then, April 7th has been declared National Beer Day, and April 6, the day before National Beer Day, is known as New Beer’s Eve. This means you have a good excuse to enjoy some beers today and tomorrow.

The first "solid proof" of beer production comes from the period of the Sumerians around 4,000 BCE. According to Brews Cruise, during an archeological excavation in Mesopotamia, a tablet was discovered that showed villagers drinking a beverage from a bowl with straws. They also found an ode to "Ninkasi," the patron goddess of brewing. Now, it's a multibillion-dollar industry around the world.