4 smart tips to pick the best Rosé this summer!

Summer is upon us, which means days filled with sunshine, warmer weather and the occasional Rosé!

That’s why we bring you four smart tips for getting the best bottle of Rosé wine for this long-awaited season.

One of the most important things is that you don’t really have to worry about the price, this means a good bottle of pink wine doesn’t need to be expensive, as it has been recommended by Kitchn’s Lifestyle Director Lisa Freedman, listing Aldi‘s award-winning $7.99 bottle of Côtes de Provence Rosé, as a great choice for a great price.

Another thing you should be on the lookout for when choosing your favorite bottle, is the country of origin of the brand, that way you could be able to find a good quality Rosé for under $20 if you check for countries such as France, Spain and Austria on the label.

Don’t forget to look for fresh and bright wine! Forget what you learned about other wines, and remember Rosé is much better when it’s fresh, so getting a recent bottle from within the last two or three years might be the smartest movie.

Enjoy your wine the best when you choose a bottle that contains less than 13% alcohol content, this is because this type of Rosé “mimics the highly regarded rosés produced in the cool climate of Provence, France,” as it was stated by Jeffrey Schiller, the author of Wine Hack.