5 ways to manage your cholesterol

Cholesterol is one of those things you must be mindful of over the course of your life. Its levels depend on your lifestyle and genetics, with diet and exercise having a significant impact on the number that appear on your blood tests. High cholesterol is a cause for concert, increasing the odds of heart disease, heart attacks and other health related conditions.

Here are 5 ways that can help you manage your cholesterol:

Excercise is important

Exercise can be a useful tool for managing your cholesterol

If you’re worried about your cholesterol levels and don’t exercise regularly, trying to add in a couple of work outs a week can make a difference. Moderate physical activity is known to raise the “good” type of cholesterol, known as high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol. If you’re tight on time or don’t know where to start, try moving around more, walking whenever you can and using the stairs.

Get rid of the bad fats

There’s different types of fats. Trans fats, are found in processed foods like fast food, frozen items, baked goods, and the like, are bad for your “good” levels of cholesterol and for your heart health. Try to be mindful of the type of food you eat, opting for foods with natural ingredients, like natural oils and whole foods like fruits, veggies, grains, beans, fish, and lean meats.

Learn about good fats

Good fats can be found in foods like avocados, olive oil, nuts, and fatty fish like salmon, tuna, trout, etc. Adding some of these meals and foods to your weekly schedule can add some variety to your life and keep your body healthier.

Add color to your diet

Fruits and veggies are colorful and bright, and they’re incredibly healthy for your system, reducing your cholesterol levels. Some of the foods you should be on the lookout for are leafy greens, carrots, tomatoes, strawberries, and more. As a rule of thumb: the brighter the color, the better.

Remember, everything in moderation

Eating healthy foods in moderation is still important

When changing your diet and adding new things to your menu, it’s important to remember to keep things in moderation. Even if a meal is healthy, overeating can result in weight gain and in higher cholesterol levels. Supplement your diet with new foods, add in some movement, and you and your cholesterol will be off to a good start.

