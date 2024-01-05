Are plant-based diets healthier overall?

Plants are healthy for you, whether you’re a vegan or a person who eats all manner of meat. As the new year kicks off and many ponder about their health and fitness, beginning to practice some of their resolutions, a lot of people are wondering if comitting to a plant-based diet could result in a healthier lifestyle. A lot of studies suggest that they do. And, better yet, there’s no need to disregard meat entirely.

Vegan diets deliver positive results fast

©GettyImages



Vegan diets are based around foods made out of plants

A study published in November 2023 shows that vegan diets deliver positive benefits within weeks. The study was conducted on twins and consisted of an eight week plan where everyone involved ate a good amount of veggies, fruits, whole grains and legumes. The diets of the twins differed on their meat intake: while one twin ate only plant based foods, the other ate animal products.

Both groups experienced health benefits like weight loss and better cholesterol levels, but the twins who were eating vegan diets experienced more dramatic benefits.

Healthy plant-based diets appear to be better for weight loss

Time Magazine reports that various studies suggest plant-based diets are more effective when it comes to weight loss when compared to healthy diets that include meats. A study claims that people who ate a low-carb diet with plenty of plant-based proteins and whole grains gained less weight over time when compared to carnivores who followed a low-carb diet.

“Having a diet that’s rich in fresh fruits, non-starchy vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, and plant-based oils is advisable for maintaining or improving your overall health,” said Binkai Liu, the first author of the study.

Plant-based diets save more money

It should surprise no one that plant-based diets are cheaper than meat diets, because a salad will always cost less than a steak. CBS News reports that a woman that switched from a meat-heavy diet (eating meat twice a day) to a plant-heavy diet (eating meat one to three times a week) saved $800 dollars over the course of five months. Studies support this statement, claiming that plant-based diets reduce food costs by one third.

There’s no need to give up meats entirely

Still, even if you’re trying to eat more plants for health or for economic reasons, there’s no need to be extreme. Veganism and vegetarianism have problems of their own, particularly when it comes to providing some of the nutrients that are present in animal products, like vitamins B12 and D.

If you’re looking for a healthier year and are reading this article, you should focus on adding more veggies to your diet. This method is a proven way to earn health benefits like promoting weight loss, healthy cholesterol levels, and more.

How to eat more plants

©GettyImages



This year, focus on eating more plants

If you’re interested in eating more plants yet find yourself confused by the lack of options, start off slow. Try incorporating a new vegetable a week or to build meals around them, allowing the protein a secondary role in your weekly meal plans. You can also try mixing pasta with veggies or on veggie forward sauces, resulting in a cheap and still delicious and accessible exchange.

Related Video: Major Celestial Events Coming Up in 2024 Loading the player...