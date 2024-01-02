Lemon juice: All the health benefits you need to know about

There are several myths when it comes to adding lemon water to our diets, with many crediting it to weight loss and even fighting cancer. However, not all of these benefits have been backed up by science. Here we explore some of the real benefits that come with drinking lemon water.

Improve Digestive Health:

It’s important to highlight that drinking lemon juice and eating the pulp of the lemon is what improves digestive health, as it contains soluble fiber and simple sugars. This will improve gut health and even may help in reducing sugar levels.

Relieves Sore Throat:

Warm lemon water mixed with honey has been a home remedy for a very long time, proving to work during the cold season or when having a sore throat.

Helps Clear Skin:

“Drinking lemon water in the morning on an empty stomach can help balance your body by inducing a more alkaline state, which is known to be anti-inflammatory to the skin and the body,” said Dr. Gary Goldenberg to Business Insider. However, when applied directly to the skin it can cause irritation.

Protect Against Anemia:

Lemons are known to contain vitamin C and citric acid, which could prevent anemia by improving your absorption of iron from the rest of the foods you include in your diet.

Reduce Cancer Risk:

Test-tube studies have proved that compounds in lemons help kill cancer cells, such as limonene and naringenin. Despite the discovery, human studies are still needed to prove that it helps in reducing cancer risk in humans.

Ultimately, drinking lemon water has a series of benefits, apart from promoting hydration and giving you a daily amount of vitamin C. Make sure to drink through a straw to avoid damaging tooth enamel over time.

