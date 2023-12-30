Lemon verbena: Top potential benefits

We are dealing with a widely used medicinal plant as a home remedy. We are talking about lemon verbena (Lippia triphylla), a shrubby plant native to South America that was introduced to Europe in the 18th century. It has whitish flowers grouped together and lemon-scented leaves. Its flowers are harvested in summer and early autumn, and it has a delightful lemony flavor due to its essential oil content. With the help of pharmacist Mar Sieira, CEO of Sarah Becquer, we will summarize its most outstanding health properties, which may make you consider incorporating it into your natural remedies toolkit. It’s not surprising, as it is one of the favorites of pharmacists. “I usually prepare an infusion from fresh plant leaves (about 6 leaves are enough for one cup) and drink it after dinner because its digestive properties are ideal,” anticipates the pharmacist.

1. Digestive Properties

As the expert explains, one of the main reasons lemon verbena is widely used is for its digestive and calming properties, as it helps improve digestion after main meals. This effect is due to its content of limonene and caryophyllene, which also help combat flatulence, giving it carminative properties. This medicinal plant also aids individuals suffering from heartburn. It works as a stomach tonic, tranquilizer, and digestive.

2. Antioxidant Properties

Furthermore, we must not overlook that lemon verbena has antioxidant properties, thanks to its organic compounds, specifically camphene, which helps protect cells from the damage caused by free radicals. It prevents diseases related to aging and oxidative stress.

3. Antispasmodic Properties

It is also worth noting that this plant has antispasmodic properties, which help relieve muscle spasms or involuntary muscle contractions. And as the expert explains, in addition to its antispasmodic properties, it has a mild anti-inflammatory effect.

4. Calming and Sedative Effects

The pharmacist also tells us that lemon verbena has calming and sedative effects, making it useful for combating common issues like insomnia, stress, and anxiety. To do this, it is ideal, of course, to have a lemon verbena infusion before bedtime.

5. How to Take Lemon Verbena

Mar Sieira clarifies that the usual way to use lemon verbena and take advantage of its properties is in an infusion. “To prepare a lemon verbena infusion, you can boil dried or fresh leaves of the plant for 30 minutes, let the mixture steep for 5 minutes, strain it, and if you wish, you can add honey to sweeten it,” she suggests.

6. Possible Contraindications

However, as is the case with any medicinal plant, caution must be exercised when taking it in the presence of certain health problems or under certain circumstances. Thus, the pharmacist reminds us that it is not advisable to take lemon verbena if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, as well as when you have kidney problems. In any case, it is advisable to consult with a pharmacist or doctor before using home remedies.

