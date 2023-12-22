8 useful tips to help you eliminate mental noise

When we talk about “mental noise,” we are referring to a series of thoughts, worries, distractions, and emotions that occupy our minds in a disordered and constant manner. “The thoughts we understand as mental noise tend to be intrusive, repetitive, and negative. This has a direct effect on our concentration, attention focus, and decision-making,” details Marc Rodríguez, a Psychologist Specialist in Emotional Intelligence. He mentions that mental noise can manifest in various ways:

Anxiety

Rumination

Excessive worry

Constant self-criticism

Fear of the future

Obsessive thoughts

Negative self-dialogue

“To use a metaphor, it’s as if we have a kind of ‘mental radio’ that can’t be turned off and transmits negative or stressful thoughts constantly,” explains the psychologist. He adds that it is essential to understand that mental noise can significantly affect our mental and emotional health and can be an obstacle to our well-being and performance in various areas of life. As he explains, mental noise can arise from various sources, such as work or academic stress, interpersonal conflicts, financial worries, traumatic situations, or significant life changes.

He mentions something that should make us reflect: social media has not done much to eliminate this mental noise; they bombard us constantly with information and stimuli that only increase this mental noise. “What is most concerning is its ability to affect us emotionally and physically. Being constantly filled with negative mental activation, some people may experience problems such as insomnia, migraines, or gastrointestinal problems, to name a few,” he says.

Are there people more prone to have it?

Indeed, the psychologist confirms that some people are more prone to experience mental noise, and he details some factors and individual characteristics that can influence this susceptibility:

People with high sensitivity. People with high emotional sensitivity may be more prone to experiencing mental noise because they tend to process emotions and thoughts more deeply and tend to “overthink” things.

People with anxious tendencies. Those who have a higher tendency toward anxiety can be affected by intrusive thoughts and constant worries, contributing to mental noise.

Perfectionism. People with a high degree of perfectionism tend to be self-critical and demanding of themselves, which increases mental noise.

Chronic stress. Those facing high levels of continuous stress can develop mental noise as an adaptive response to emotional and cognitive demands.

Information overload and the famous multitasking. Living in a hyperconnected society and being constantly exposed to a large amount of information can overwhelm the mind and contribute to mental noise.

“All of this is not understandable in the absence of a specific context. Some people are more resilient and are better able to manage mental noise, while others may need external support and learn specific techniques to handle it effectively. The first and most important step is to understand one’s own dynamics and seek solutions that best suit our specific case,” he comments.

Accelerates our stress

One of the questions that arises is whether this factor can increase our stress, and the psychologist has no doubt: “Definitely, the relationship between these two variables is very close. When we experience an excess of negative thoughts, constant worries, and distractions, our mind is in a state of agitation and tension that can contribute to stress.”

Thus, he explains that stress is a natural response of the body to situations perceived as threatening or challenging. However, chronic and persistent stress can be detrimental to our physical and mental health.

“Mental noise can act as a precursor or maintainer of stress. It ends up creating an overload of our capacity to cope with daily demands. If we talk about the typical effects of mental noise related to stress, we could mainly mention the following”:

Difficulty concentrating: Mental noise can hinder concentration and attention in our tasks, which can generate more stress as we feel less productive or efficient.

Constant worries: Mental noise is often associated with worrying thoughts that can overwhelm us emotionally and increase our anxiety.

Lack of mental rest: When our minds are constantly filled with noise, it can be difficult to disconnect and rest properly, leading to fatigue and exhaustion.

Interference in emotional regulation: An excess of mental noise can hinder the proper management of our emotions, leading to greater emotional reactivity and stress.

Strategies to Eliminate Mental Noise

With all this in mind, it’s time to consider what strategies are available to try to eliminate this mental noise. The psychologist summarizes that the most effective strategies against mental noise are the following:

Practice mindfulness. Mindfulness involves paying full and conscious attention to the present moment without judging the thoughts or emotions that arise. It is a very popular technique today and has thousands of studies supporting its positive results. Relaxation techniques. Incorporating relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga, can help calm the mind and reduce stress associated with mental noise. Personally, I really like to use and always recommend Jacobson’s progressive relaxation. Emotional journaling. Keeping a journal can be a useful tool to express and release thoughts and emotions contributing to mental noise and externalize them in a healthy way. Detox from technology. Reducing the time spent on electronic devices and social media can decrease information overload and allow the mind to rest. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT). CBT is an effective therapy for addressing mental noise as it helps identify and change negative and dysfunctional thought patterns, commonly known as “beliefs.” Physical exercise. Regular exercise can release endorphins and improve mood, contributing to reducing mental noise and stress. Physical exercise is non-negotiable. Seek social support. Sharing our thoughts and concerns with friends, family, or a therapist can be helpful in relieving the burden of mental noise. Focus on pleasurable activities. Engaging in activities that bring us joy and satisfaction can help shift our focus away from mental noise and promote positive emotions. We must learn to reserve a portion of the day for activities that recharge our batteries.

“It is important to note that each person is unique, and what works for one may not be as effective for another. Therefore, it is crucial to adapt these strategies according to individual needs and preferences,” he comments.

Is it complicated to eliminate it?

The expert confirms that it is undoubtedly not an easy task, but that does not mean it is impossible. One factor that greatly influences the difficulty is the amount of time that mental noise has been present in our lives and whether it has become a habit. The human mind is complex, and thoughts and emotions can be intricate and deeply rooted. What is certain is that its impact on our lives can be significantly reduced. “The process of addressing mental noise generally requires time, patience, and practice, like any mental process. Each person is unique, and the experience with mental noise can vary widely,” he explains. He adds that the most relevant factors in addressing mental noise usually include:

Duration and severity. The longer mental noise has been present and the more intense it is, the more effort and time it may require to address it.

Availability of resources. Having access to professional support, such as psychological therapy, can make the process of managing mental noise more effective.

Personal commitment. The individual’s level of commitment and motivation to work on their emotional well-being and reduce mental noise also influences the results.

“It is essential to remember that completely eliminating mental noise may not be a realistic goal, but learning to manage it and reduce its negative impact on our lives is the most valuable,” he concludes.

