Gut Feelings: Stress often shows up as digestive problems

Have you ever been ‘sick with nerves’ before a tricky job exam or job interview? Do you eat compulsively - or lose your appetite completely - when you’re going through difficult times? If so, you’re well aware of how closely our emotions and our digestive system are connected.

Digestive issues that are caused by short-term stress may be unpleasant but are not usually a problem; when the stress passes, so do the issues. But long-term stress can play havoc with our digestion, causing a wide variety of symptoms affecting everything from the mouth to the colon and ranging from slight discomfort to acute pain. Twenty-five per cent of people are said to experience this type of anxiety-related digestive disorder.

Why does stress affect digestion?

Well, when your body goes into ‘fight or flight’ mode, digestion is not it’s priority. So digestion may simply slow down. But also, when we’re alert to a threat - real or perceived - we produce hormones to help our response. One of these is cortisol. High levels of this lead to alterations in the digestive system such as an increase in the level of stomach acid and irregular movement of the intestinal muscles. Heartburn and ‘acid stomach’ as well as constipation or diarrhea, are just some of the possible results.

What about appetite?

Stress can also affect appetite. Some people find it makes them want to eat much more than usual - especially sugary or fatty foods - while others lose their interest in eating. Eating too much, too little or the wrong things are all likely to make you feel worse not better, both physically and mentally, simply adding to your problems.

What can you do?

If you suffer with indigestion of any sort over an extended period you should go for a check-up with your doctor to rule out more serious causes. But once you’ve done that, and if you suspect that stress may be responsible, you should try both to tackle the problem at source and to deal with the symptoms.

Exercise, breathing exercises and meditation can all help to bring down your stress levels.

To help your digestive system, try to eat regular light meals, taking the time to sit down and eat slowly. Pay attention to the quality of your food, making sure that you’re getting a good balance of nutrients. Eat plenty of fibre, drink enough water, and avoid very fatty foods or others, such as spicy ones, that you may find especially difficult to digest.

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.

Related Video: Tips For Making More Quality Time With Your Family Loading the player...