Do you have indigestion or something more serious?

Eating too much, too fast, or a lot of fatty or spicy food can all trigger indigestion, a problem we can usually identify for ourselves. But there are other issues that cause abdominal discomfort or pain soon after eating that we may not consider, and that require medical attention. We’ll look at some of those here.

Attacks of biliary colic - caused by the passage of gallstones - and pancreatitis - inflammation of the pancreas - can both kick off as the body struggles to digest a heavy meal. That means they could at first be confused with simple indigestion. Gastro-enterologist Dr Ángel Álvarez gives some advice on what to look for.

“We have all had indigestion at one time or another, we know how it feels and, what’s more, it usually eases after a few hours. But when it hurts more than usual, especially on the right side of the abdomen, doesn’t subside and/or we have vomiting and nausea, we should consider whether we could be experiencing biliary colic. If the pain is very intense and becomes almost unbearable, it could be pancreatitis.”

Both disorders, even though they are painful and frightening, have a very good prognosis. But they must be treated in the hospital or medical center. “With medication and a few days of soft diet, they remit,” the doctor assures us.

What about food poisoning?

Another reason why our stomach may hurt after eating is illness caused by bacteria or other toxins in our food or drink. Although it can take days to develop, sometimes discomfort begins within a few hours.

Bacteria can contaminate food that is not cooked or reheated thoroughly; is not stored correctly; is handled by someone who’s ill or has not washed their hands, or is out of date. Any type of food can cause food poisoning, but particular culprits are meat and poultry, eggs and shellfish. It is especially important to cook these thoroughly to kill off bacteria. Raw salad vegetables have also led to a lot of recent outbreaks, so always wash and store these carefully.

The symptoms of food poisoning include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting and sometimes fever. Many cases will resolve on their own, with rest, a light diet and plenty of fluids, but in severe cases, medical treatment is necessary.

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.