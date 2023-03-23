Feeling congested? Try this sinus-clearing foods

Unfortunately flu season is in full swing. And while we wait for warmer days to come, we still have to worry about fighting the cold and protecting our immune system. If you are currently feeling congested and have yet to find an effective method to go back to normal, we bring you the best sinus-clearing foods and at-home remedies.

There are also some specific foods that could aggravate your allergies and congestion, so you might want to stay away from those in the meantime. One of the best options recommended by experts is Jalapeños, which contain capsaicin, and stimulate certain nerves that help loosen mucus.

Wasabi, horseradish and ginger are also great for congestion, as they contain compounds that cause a sinus-clearing reaction. Other herbs you can add to your meals for a similar effect are turmeric, elderberry, cinnamon and cardamom.

It is also important to avoid dairy products while you recover from a cold, as the protein contained in cow’s milk sticks to mucus and produces allergy symptoms. Other foods that can cause symptoms are raw apples, peaches, plums and cherries, however this depends on how your body responds to allergies.