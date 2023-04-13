Reasons for a bloated belly

If you’re one of those people whose belly swells - it often happens in the evenings and especially after eating - you will know how annoying it is. Along with being a nuisance, abdominal distension can be embarrassing and uncomfortable.

To know how to deal with it, we need to look at the possible causes, from flatulence and fluid retention to something more serious.

Bloating may be caused by gas

Most of the time, this is the culprit. An accumulation of gas in the colon causes it to swell and the abdomen to distend.

So why does the build-up occur? It may simply be down to how we eat. Cigna’s Dr Marina Bernal says: “When we eat quickly, we hardly chew our food. This causes a lot of air to be swallowed, which ends up turning into gas in the colon.” Also, chewing and salivation are the beginning of the digestive process. If you skip them because you gulp your food, you just slow down the rest of the system.

Digestive disorders may also be a factor.

Some people are deficient in enzymes needed to break down fats, carbohydrates or proteins. Others react badly to specific substances like gluten or lactose. Disorders like irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease can also cause the flatulence that leads to a swollen belly.

“Ideally, a physician should make the diagnosis, especially if the bloating is accompanied by pain or changes in the intestinal rhythm, for example, diarrhea,” advises the expert.

Could it be something serious?

Cancer of the digestive system (eg pancreas, stomach, colon) could be implicated. However, “In these cases bloating is usually accompanied by other symptoms such as blood in the stool, weight loss without a specific cause, lack of appetite, or a feeling of fullness,” says Dr Bernal.

A swollen belly is also associated with gynecological problems such as fibroids and other benign tumors or even ovarian cancer. When that is so, the swelling is persistent, ie it doesn’t vary over the course of the day, and there might also be a feeling of fullness or abdominal pain.

If in doubt, always consult a physician.

Once digestive disorders or other conditions have been ruled out, here’s how to avoid a bloated belly.

Eat slowly.

Avoid eating too much. It takes 20 minutes for the brain to register that the stomach is full.

Drink water. You may think it will make the bloating worse, but in fact the opposite is true. Drink at least two and a half liters of water a day to aid digestion and avoid fluid retention. (If your body feels it is being deprived of water it will hold onto as much as possible in order to survive.)

Get moving. Physical activity regulates intestinal transit, liquids are eliminated, and bloating decreases. Just walking home after work can help.

Eat fiber, but introduce it gradually. Fiber is necessary for good digestion, but your body needs to adapt to it. Too much at once leads to excess gas.

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.

