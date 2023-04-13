Fallen bladder: causes, symptoms and treatment

Bladder-related problems are a concern for a lot of women. One of the best known is cystocele, also known as fallen bladder or medically as anterior prolapse, which occurs when the floor of the bladder sinks into the vagina. As Sanitas urologist Dr Ignacio Moncada explains, there are three degrees of cystocele, defined according to severity.

Grade 1, mild: The bladder bulges slightly through the front wall of the vagina.

Grade 2, severe: The bladder sinks until it meets the opening of the vagina.

Grade 3, advanced: The bladder protrudes through the opening of the vagina.

How is it diagnosed?

Whenever a woman notices discomfort in the pelvic area, she should consult a doctor in order to deal with any problem as soon as possible. Dr Moncada explains that in the case of cystocele, diagnosis is based on a physical examination along with the patient’s medical history.

“The patient usually tells us that when she has a full bladder it bulges into the vagina so that she feels a lump there. Physical examination confirms this anterior prolapse,” he confirms.

What are the causes?

According to the doctor, the fundamental cause is weakness of the pelvic floor, a group of muscles and connective tissues that forms a ‘hammock’ across the bottom of the pelvis, holding key organs in place. This becomes weaker as we age. Other factors that can contribute are vaginal births, especially difficult ones; obesity; chronic constipation and repeated abdominal straining, such as through violent coughing or heavy lifting.

What are the commonest symptoms?

Symptoms include a feeling of heaviness or bulging in the pelvis and vagina; discomfort when coughing or sneezing; the sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder when urinating; recurrent bladder infections and pain or urinary incontinence during sexual intercourse.

What is the treatment?

It depends on the degree of severity. “In the mildest cases, the solution is to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles with Kegel exercises and abdominal hypopressive exercises,” the specialist explains.

“In more severe cases, we resort to surgery.”

How about prevention?

Prevention relies on keeping the pelvic floor muscles toned with exercises and also avoiding obesity.

