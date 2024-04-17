Getting pregnant adds months to a woman’s biological age, scientists reveal

Often regarded as a time of wonder and anticipation, pregnancy unveils many physical and emotional changes for expecting people. From the fluttering kicks of new life to the inevitable morning sickness, the pregnancy journey is a unique experience for every person. However, amidst the joy and challenges, a recent study has shed light on a lesser-known aspect of pregnancy – its impact on biological aging, specifically those born as women.

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study delved into the correlation between pregnancy and biological aging, unraveling intriguing findings. Conducted with a cohort of 1,735 individuals in the Philippines, the research examined participants‘ reproductive histories and DNA samples to explore the intricate relationship between pregnancy and aging.

Among the notable discoveries was that pregnancy accelerates biological aging in women. The study, which focused on 825 young women, revealed a compelling association between the number of pregnancies a woman reported and an acceleration in her biological age. Remarkably, each additional pregnancy was linked with approximately two to three months of accelerated biological aging. Furthermore, women who had experienced multiple pregnancies exhibited signs of being biologically older compared to those with fewer pregnancies.

What sets this research apart is its longitudinal approach, tracking the same women to observe changes in their pregnancy history alongside alterations in biological age. This methodology provides a nuanced understanding of the impact of pregnancy on aging, free from the confounding variables often encountered in cross-sectional studies.

However, the differential effect observed between men and women makes this study even more intriguing. While pregnancy seemed to exert a significant influence on women’s biological aging, no such correlation was found in men who had fathered multiple children. This dichotomy suggests that the physiological toll of pregnancy, perhaps compounded by the demands of breastfeeding and childbirth, plays a pivotal role in accelerating biological aging in women.

Calen Ryan, the study’s lead author and an associate research scientist at the Columbia Aging Center, underscored the significance of these findings. He emphasized the need to contextualize the results, particularly considering that many pregnancies occurred during late adolescence, a critical period of growth and development for young women. Factors such as access to healthcare and socioeconomic status may further exacerbate the challenges posed by pregnancy during this formative stage of life.

While the study offers valuable insights into the interplay between pregnancy and aging, unanswered questions linger. The long-term implications of accelerated biological aging on women’s health and mortality remain elusive. As Calen Ryan aptly noted, there is still much to unravel regarding the intricate dynamics of pregnancy and its impact on aging.

Pregnancy is a significant event that brings new life and joyful moments but involves many complex biological changes. Ongoing scientific research aims to uncover the mysteries of human physiology, and studies like this one contribute to a deeper understanding of the profound journey of motherhood. They shed light on the implications of pregnancy for women’s health and aging.