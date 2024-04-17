Hailey Bieber’s go-to skin rejuvenation ingredient: Is this the holy grain of collagen production?

Hailey Bieber’s signature dewy, glazed, and healthy-looking skin is thanks to peptides, a class of skincare ingredients gaining immense popularity for their remarkable benefits in skin rejuvenation and anti-aging. These small chains of amino acids serve as the building blocks of proteins essential for healthy skin function.

Hailey’s affinity for peptides stems from their ability to deliver visible results in her skincare routine. Maintaining radiant and youthful skin is paramount as a model and public figure, and peptides offer a natural and effective solution. Bieber can achieve a glowing complexion by incorporating peptide-rich products into her regimen while combating the effects of environmental stressors and aging.

With celebrities like Bieber and the endorsement of skincare experts, peptides continue to captivate the skincare industry with their transformative properties.

Dermatologists, scientists, and estheticians frequently field questions about peptides due to their efficacy in addressing various skin concerns. HOLA! USA has contacted top-notch experts to learn more about peptides and how everyone can benefit from them.

What are peptides, and what do they do?

“Peptides are small chains of amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. In skincare, peptides play a crucial role in promoting skin health. They work as messengers, signaling skin cells to perform various functions such as repairing damaged cells, increasing hydration, and stimulating collagen production,” says Sarah Akram, Dior Beauty Skincare Expert & Ambassador and Founder of Sarah Akram Skincare.

How do peptides work in skincare?

“Peptides work by penetrating the skin and signaling cells to perform specific functions. For example, some peptides stimulate collagen production, which helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, while others promote skin hydration or repair damaged cells,” Akram explains. “Essentially, peptides work as messengers, directing skin cells to behave in a certain way to improve overall skin health and appearance.”

“Peptides provide the building blocks for proteins like collagen and elastin, which are structural proteins that provide firmness and rigidity to skin. A lack of collagen and elastin is associated with saggy skin and signs of aging,“ board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist at MDCS Dermatology: Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, Brendan Camp, MD, tells HOLA! USA.

Are peptides safe?

“When used appropriately, peptides are generally safe for skincare. However, it’s essential to ensure that you’re using products with peptides formulated by reputable brands,” Sarah Akram warns.

While peptides in skincare are generally well tolerated, Dr. Camp suggests, “Whenever using a new product, consider doing a test spot first to see how you react to it.“

What are the benefits of using peptides?

“The benefits of using peptides in skincare are numerous,” assures Akram. “They can help improve skin texture, firmness, and elasticity, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, promote a more youthful complexion, and enhance overall skin health.”

The experts also revealed that peptides may aid in the repair of damaged cells and protect against environmental stressors. “They may also support wound healing,“ says Dr. Camp.

What are the best peptides for anti-aging?

“For anti-aging purposes, peptides like Matrixyl, Argireline, and Copper peptides are highly regarded,” says Akram. “These peptides are known for their ability to boost collagen production, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and improve skin firmness and elasticity.”

Dr. Camp adds: “Examples of peptides commonly found in skincare products include tridecapeptide-1, palmitoyl dipeptide-10, and palmitoyl tripeptide-38.”

Barbara Green, a Senior Director of face Category Product Innovation and Skin Tech at Kenvue, told HOLA! USA that “the best peptide to support healthy skin is a peptide that will be able to absorb into the skin’s surface so smaller peptides that are clinically proven are preferred. You want the peptide to be able to support skin’s natural collagen and elastin and it can’t to do that if the peptide sits on top of the skin.”

What foods contain peptides?

According to Dr. Camp, “bioactive peptides can be found in animal and plant sources like meat, milk, eggs, legumes, soybeans, and oats.” However, Sarah highlights that “the effectiveness of ingesting peptides from food on skin health is still a subject of research.”

How do peptides affect collagen production?

“Peptides are the first step in building protein, and collagen is the most abundant structural protein in skin. Peptides can support your skin’s natural collagen by providing collagen building blocks and providing a skin conditioning environment,” Barbara Green explains.

Do peptides have any side effects?

Any skincare product has the potential to cause skin sensitization, which can present with redness, flaking, itch, and irritation. “Peptides may cause side effects such as irritation or allergic reactions in some individuals, particularly those with sensitive skin or specific allergies. I recommend everyone does a patch test before using peptide-based products and discontinue use if any adverse reactions occur. Additionally, following recommended usage guidelines and choosing products from reputable brands can help minimize the risk of side effects,” says Akram.

“Always consult your doctor or skincare expert when adding a new product or ingredient to your routine,” Green suggests.

Can peptides be taken orally?

Dr. Camp says that while peptides can be taken orally, they are typically not bioavailable because digestive enzymes degrade them or do not absorb well.

“Peptides can be taken orally as supplements, but their effectiveness in skincare is primarily through topical application. Oral supplements may have systemic benefits for overall health but may not directly target skin concerns as effectively as topical formulations. Topical application allows peptides to penetrate the skin directly, where they can exert their effects more efficiently. Peptides can also be seen in lip products to target dryness and leave the lips plump and soft,” Sarah Akram adds.

How long does it take for peptides to work?

According to Akram, the time it takes for peptides to work varies depending on the formulation, concentration, and individual skin concerns. Generally, consistent use over several weeks to months is required to notice visible improvements in skin texture, firmness, and overall appearance. Patience and consistent use are vital to experiencing the full benefits of peptides in skincare.

While Green says: “Results depend on the peptide, how it’s formulated and the intended benefit but generally peptides can take 4 - 8 weeks to show noticeable results, which will improve further over time.”

Dr. Brendan Camp added that skincare products should be used for at least 2-3 months before deciding if they are helpful, which is why consistency is so important in skincare.