Sunset Blush takes TikTok by storm: How can we recreate this summery look?

TikTok, a virtual playground for makeup enthusiasts, is where trends are born and creativity thrives. Amidst the plethora of makeup hacks and trends, one look stands out for its unique charm and summery allure: Sunset Blush.

Sunset Blush is a makeup trend that takes inspiration from the beautiful colors of a sunset. You can achieve this look using two or more shades of blush and a bit of liquid highlighter. It’s a great way to enhance your makeup and look more beautiful.

©Alissa Janay





Leading the charge in popularizing the Sunset Blush trend is beauty creator Alissa Janay. Her video demonstrating the technique has garnered an astounding 7.3 million views, catapulting Sunset Blush to TikTok stardom.

How can we recreate this summery look?

The magic of Sunset Blush lies in its simplicity yet striking effect. By layering and blending pink, orange, or red shades of blush with a liquid highlighter, enthusiasts can achieve a mesmerizing gradient reminiscent of the sky at dusk.

Janay’s tutorial serves as a guiding light for enthusiasts eager to replicate the look, with her precise application and seamless blending technique setting the standard for Sunset Blush perfection.

Beauty editor’s note: It is essential to highlight that blushes with the same or similar formula will make blending easier.

To recreate Janay’s signature Sunset Blush, you must arm yourself with the necessary tools: two (or more) shades of blush and a liquid highlighter. Begin by applying a pink blush along the cheekbones near the temples, followed by an orange blush slightly below. Then, with a delicate touch, sweep the liquid highlighter above both blushes, focusing on the outer corner of the eye for an ethereal glow.

©Alissa Janay





Blend, blend, and blend

Mastering Sunset Blush requires finesse, as blending three distinct pigments can be a delicate balancing act. It’s all too easy for the colors to become muddled or blend into a single shade, diluting the impact of the gradient effect. Patience and practice are essential as you navigate the intricacies of achieving the perfect Sunset Blush.

©Alissa Janay





Why Sunset Blush is 2024 summer go-to makeup look?

Sunset Blush’s ability to evoke a sense of natural beauty and wonder sets it apart from other makeup trends. As the colors seamlessly meld together, they capture the essence of a sun-kissed glow, radiating warmth and vitality. Whether for a casual day out or a special occasion, Sunset Blush adds a touch of allure to any look, effortlessly enhancing one’s natural features.

@alissajanay1 If only i was at the beach rn 🥲 ♬ original sound - Alissajanay

As summer approaches, Sunset Blush stands poised to dominate the beauty scene, offering a fresh take on traditional makeup looks. So, embrace the glow, channel your inner artist, and let Sunset Blush illuminate your beauty routine like never before.