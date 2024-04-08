With a staggering 50.9 billion views combined on #Hairtiktok and #Haircare, it’s evident that haircare has taken center stage in social media. Amidst the influx of tips, tricks, and hacks promising luscious locks and healthy hair, it’s crucial to decipher what works and what doesn’t.

To help you navigate the sea of information, hair extension salon experts have offered their dos and don’ts on TikTok’s most popular haircare trends.

Dos and Don’ts from TikTok’s beauty community

HeatlessCurls – 8.9 billion views

The allure of waking up with effortless waves sans heat damage has made heatless curls a sensation. The methods are diverse, from using socks to specially designed rods. However, mastering the technique may require patience.

It’s advisable to only experiment after crucial events, as initial attempts might yield better results. Individuals with shorter hair may face challenges securing strands, while the longevity of curls varies with hair type. Experimenting with different hair products like mousse or hairspray can prolong the style.

RosemaryOil – 3.1 billion views

Rosemary oil has emerged as a go-to remedy for hair growth, attributed to its purported ability to stimulate nerve endings on the scalp. However, caution must be exercised as pure rosemary oil can be potent and cause scalp damage.

@madanicosmetics Best hair growth oil on tiktok right now and it don't play🌿 infused with over 20herbs and oils like Rosemary Oil, fenugreek ,Coconut oil, blackseed oil to help reduce hair shedding, breakage, Stunted growth and strengthen weak follicles. All hair growth oils are not made th3 same. The quality of the ingredients in this oil is topnotch. All hair types can use this oil. 4a 4b 4c hair growth. Typically type4hair sheds the most due to not retAining moisture so get yourself at least 4 bottles of this Herbal Hair Oil and use consistently. Results within 14days for most people. Tired of hair falling in the shower or when you comb it? Get this! Post partum hairloss? You need it. You want to grow your hair faster? Get this. The best hair loss solution on tiktok right now is this hair oil. How to Grow long hair you ask? This is it. How to retain your hair's Length you ask? Here you go🌿‼️✨️ #fyp#foryou#smallbusiness#hairoilbusiness#madanicosmetics#viral#naturalhairtiktok#howtogrowyourhair#growhairfast ♬ Go clock in - 1of1💎

Mixing it with a carrier oil like coconut or jojoba is recommended. Consistency is vital, and weekly application is advised. It’s essential to manage expectations as results may take months to manifest, and efficacy varies based on individual genetics and age.

HairDusting – 24.2 million views

Hair dusting, a meticulous technique to eliminate split ends, has gained traction. Whether done at home or by professionals, precision is paramount. Utilizing sharp, thin scissors and sectioning hair is essential.

@curlyebs When was the last time you had a trim or cut? ✂️ I like to dust my ends on day 1 hair while I still have a cast. For me, I find that it's easier to see where I have cut my hair, and the crunch is gently scrunched out during the process. By the time I've finished, I have soft, bouncy curls and fresh ends. Dusting the ends of my hair doesn't make any drastic changes to the shape of my curls. I leave curly cuts to the professionals, as I'm not confident to cut my own hair, and I'm not a professional hairdresser. Why trim your hair? ✂️Damaged hair can break off causing more hair fall. ✂️Takes longer to detangle. ✂️ Better hair health at the ends of your hair. #curlyhair#naturalhair#naturalhaircut#hairtips#healthyhair ♬ Edit Phonk (Slowed) - Bgnzinho

While time-consuming, it ensures the preservation of hair length while removing damaged ends. Individuals with diverse hair textures may need to experiment with different methods or seek professional assistance for optimal results.

DoubleShampooing – 7 million views

Double shampooing, aimed at thoroughly cleansing the scalp and hair, offers benefits like enhanced product penetration and reduced frequency of washing. However, it may only suit some, particularly those with dry scalps or those accustomed to daily washing.

Focusing solely on the scalp during the first wash and following up with a conditioner or hair mask for hydration is crucial.

Charlie Winman from foxyhair.com emphasizes the importance of understanding that haircare is not one-size-fits-all. While TikTok trends may offer enticing solutions, research and discernment are essential. “The most important thing to remember is that everybody’s hair is different due to genetics and lifestyle choices. TikTok trends can make it seem like certain hacks will work for everyone when this isn’t necessarily the case,” the expert explains. “It is crucial to research any trends that you see before trying them out. Hopefully, this advice will provide some help to those in their haircare journey, allowing them to make choices that are suited to their haircare needs, which will ultimately yield the best results.”

In conclusion, while TikTok is a hub for haircare inspiration, it’s imperative to approach trends with discernment and awareness of individual needs. By incorporating expert advice and conducting thorough research, you can curate a haircare routine that nurtures your locks to their fullest potential.