Benefits of rosemary oil for hair loss

Another hair hack goes viral on TikTok, and it is none other than the legendary, consistently used, and praised rosemary oil. For decades, people have used rosemary in shampoo and conditioners for its properties to benefit hair.
I.C.O.N. Salon Founder and Hair Expert Chiara Scudieri shared with HOLA! USA some of the wonderful advantages of implementing rosemary oil in your hair care routine.
Rosemary oil has been used for centuries for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It smooths down the cuticle and heals and calms the scalp from irritation and itchiness. Rosemary oil (as well as Peppermint oil) stimulates blood circulation, promoting a healthy scalp and encouraging hair growth.
Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, Rosemary oil is suitable for all hair types but erratic (where the cuticle is open - common with curly to coarse hair), and dry textures can benefit from this oil as it smooths and soothes the cuticle.
Using essential oils directly on the scalp may irritate, so you should test a small area first. Mix about three drops of Rosemary Oil with your shampoo, conditioner, or treatment to receive maximum benefits. If applying directly to the scalp, add only a couple of drops, massage to reduce inflammation, nourish the scalp, and use the remaining product from midshaft to ends, working it through with your hands to seal the cuticle.
