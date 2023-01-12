Benefits of rosemary oil for hair loss

Another hair hack goes viral on TikTok, and it is none other than the legendary, consistently used, and praised rosemary oil. For decades, people have used rosemary in shampoo and conditioners for its properties to benefit hair.

I.C.O.N. Salon Founder and Hair Expert Chiara Scudieri shared with HOLA! USA some of the wonderful advantages of implementing rosemary oil in your hair care routine.